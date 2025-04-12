Entertainment

MGK breaks cover at Coachella after welcoming baby with Megan Fox

'Home' singer played his first concert after welcoming a baby

Machine Gun Kelly made a surprise appearance at Coachella, marking his first public sighting since the birth of his and Megan Fox's baby.

The Home singer played his first concert after welcoming a baby, during night one of the first weekend of Coachella.

He marked the outing, joining Three 6 Mafia, in an eye-catching outfit including a baseball cap over a bandanna as well as a set of bedazzled gloves.

In the Three 6 Mafia's set, Kelly was joined by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, wearing a T-shirt that said, "Expletive words."

Travis, who is a father of 17-month-old son Rocky Thirteen, whom he shares with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, coordinated with Kelly in a baseball cap pulled on over a bandanna.

To note, MGK welcomed his first baby with Megan Fox on Thursday, March 27.

The Rap Devil singer took to the Instagram account to share a video of himself and his newborn daughter, holding his baby girl's hand and sweetly stroking her fingers.

In a caption, he wrote, "She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed.” adding, "3/27/25."

