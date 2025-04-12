Royal

Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry expected to reunite on special holiday

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet might meet Princess Eugenie very soon

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry expected to reunite on special holiday
A royal reunion between the cousin-duo Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie is expected sooner than later!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering to take some time off from their hectic work routines and enjoy a summer getaway with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Since the beginning of this year, Meghan remained constantly busy with the promotion and release of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, followed by her lifestyle brand As Ever's launch and most recently her podcast, Confession of a Female Founder.

While Harry on the other hand was extremely occupied with The Invictus Games 2025 in Canada, followed by his privacy invasion case against The Sun publisher, Rupert Murdoch and quite recently his UK security case in London.

 As per an inside source, the royal couple is now actively planning an exotic getaway with their kids, which may also include a reunion with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie.

The insider revealed that Harry and Meghan are even planning a trip to Portugal because they want their kids to “spend time with [Princess] Eugenie and Jack [Brooksbanks]’s kids (August, 4, and Ernest, 22 months)."

“They want to make special memories with their kids,” the insider added.

Inside Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie's bond

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie are believed to have always shared a close bond.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and Harry have always been the "closest of the friends" as per a royal author, Omid Scobie.

He further revealed that "Eugenie who'd long wanted to see her cousin settle down and be happy, told friends she loved Meghan and thought she was "just the tonic" for Harry.'"

