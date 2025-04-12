Royal

Meghan Markle reveals 'special gift' Prince Harry brought back from Ukraine

Prince Harry made surprise visit to Ukraine after attending two-day court proceedings for his security case in UK

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025

Meghan Markle reveals 'special gift' Prince Harry brought back from Ukraine   

Meghan Markle revealed Prince Harry is a loving husband and a caring father as he brought a special gift for his family from his recent surprise visit to Ukraine.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 12, to share a heartwarming presents that the Duke of Sussex brought for her and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the viral footage, Harry and Meghan's little one was photographed distributing the cake to her elder brother and father.

The youngest son of King Charles was heard saying "Thank you" to his little bundle of joy after receiving a giant piece of Ukrainian cake. 

Meghan's touching video was also accompanied by a moving caption that read, "A special gift papa brought back from Ukraine."

She also included a pink heart emoji over the video clip.

The mom-of-two also shared a rare glimpse of a delicious recipe for her weekend breakfast that she prepared for her little family. 

In an other slide, she showcase a full menu of her weekend breakfast and wrote, "For my loves."  

This update came after Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet war victims.

The British Royal Prince toured a rehabilitation facility in Lviv for soldiers and civilians wounded in the war.

He visited the war-zone country when his father, King Charles, was in Italy for his four-day state visit with Queen Camilla. 

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report
Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze
Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family
Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine
Prince Andrew’s York title is in danger as residents demand to strip him of honor
Prince Andrew’s York title is in danger as residents demand to strip him of honor
Princess Victoria enjoys thrilling hockey match with Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar
Princess Victoria enjoys thrilling hockey match with Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar
Princess Kate to join Middleton family for milestone event amid Easter break
Princess Kate to join Middleton family for milestone event amid Easter break
Queen Camilla reveals what drives King Charles amid cancer treatment
Queen Camilla reveals what drives King Charles amid cancer treatment
Prince William, George’s bond grows amid distance from King Charles
Prince William, George’s bond grows amid distance from King Charles
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for busy 2025 with multiple international visits
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for busy 2025 with multiple international visits
Prince Harry seeks help from King Charles amid security row
Prince Harry seeks help from King Charles amid security row
Prince Harry breaks King Charles' 'unwritten rule' with his surprise UK visit
Prince Harry breaks King Charles' 'unwritten rule' with his surprise UK visit
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles during Royal Military Academy visit
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles during Royal Military Academy visit
Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry expected to reunite on special holiday
Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry expected to reunite on special holiday