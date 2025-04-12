Meghan Markle reveals 'special gift' Prince Harry brought back from Ukraine   

Meghan Markle revealed Prince Harry is a loving husband and a caring father as he brought a special gift for his family from his recent surprise visit to Ukraine.
The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 12, to share a heartwarming presents that the Duke of Sussex brought for her and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
In the viral footage, Harry and Meghan's little one was photographed distributing the cake to her elder brother and father.
The youngest son of King Charles was heard saying "Thank you" to his little bundle of joy after receiving a giant piece of Ukrainian cake.
Meghan's touching video was also accompanied by a moving caption that read, "A special gift papa brought back from Ukraine."
She also included a pink heart emoji over the video clip.
The mom-of-two also shared a rare glimpse of a delicious recipe for her weekend breakfast that she prepared for her little family.
In an other slide, she showcase a full menu of her weekend breakfast and wrote, "For my loves."
This update came after Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet war victims.
The British Royal Prince toured a rehabilitation facility in Lviv for soldiers and civilians wounded in the war.
He visited the war-zone country when his father, King Charles, was in Italy for his four-day state visit with Queen Camilla.