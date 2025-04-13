Royal

Princess Victoria enjoys thrilling hockey match with Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar

Prince Carl Philip's sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel also joined the royal family for the match

  • April 13, 2025
The Swedish royal family is enjoying a sporty weekend!

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, and their children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar stepped out on Friday to watch a thrilling hockey match along with Prince Carl Philip's sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel.

The family enjoyed a fun-filled evening while cheering on AIK Ishockey as they triumphed over BIK Karlskoga 2-1 in the sixth game of the semi-finals of the HockeyAllsvenskan play-offs.

All three young royals could be seen excitedly watching the match, with Estelle, and Oscar cheering and reacting to the game's twists and turns while eating popcorns.

Meanwhile, Crown Princess Victoria brought her signature glamour to the game, with the heir to the throne wearing a sleek black outfit while her daughter Estelle opted for a silver puffer jacket.

During the match, the princess and her beloved husband, Prince Daniel shared an intimate moment as he planted a sweet kiss on her cheeks.

The Swedish royals aren't the only family to have enjoyed a sporting outing this week, as Britain's Prince William and his eldest son, Prince George enjoyed at Aston Villa's Champions League match in Paris on Wednesday night.

