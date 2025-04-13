Royal

Prince Andrew’s York title is in danger as residents demand to strip him of honor

Prince Andrew's reputation is irreparably damaged due to links with Jeffrey Epstein and other controversies

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 13, 2025
Prince Andrew’s York title is in danger as residents demand monarchy to strip him of the Duke’s honor.

According to a recent survey conducted by GB News in York, the 71% of residents believe that Prince Andrew should be stripped of his the Duke of York title.

Queen Elizabeth II bestowed the titles of Duke and Duchess of York upon Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as a wedding gift in 1986.

Prince Andrew became the eighth peer to hold the noble title, which was created in 1385 and traditionally granted to the second son of the British monarch.

However, the disgraced duke’s title is now under fire as his reputation is irreparably damaged due to links with Jeffrey Epstein and other controversies.

The survey of 100 people in York found that only 8% believed Andrew should keep the title, while 21% had no opinion.

Many residents expressed their disapproval, stating that Prince Andrew's reputation taints the city and that he shouldn't be celebrated in York.

The widespread public backlash forced the duke to step back from royal working duties in May 2020.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles just months before her passing.

