Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit 

  • April 13, 2025
After broadly launching the redesigned compose field in March, Google Messages has recently addressed a complaint regarding the 4-line limit while drafting by increasing the size of the text box.

Previously, the app only offered a 4-line limit before what you typed became invisible.

It was extremely frustrating when sharing URLs (with shorter ones easily extending over three lines), and you had to scroll to see what you had written at the start.

Google Messages is an advanced text messaging software application developed by Google for its Android and Wear operating systems (OS) devices.

With the newest Google Messages beta (variant 20250409_01_RC00), a 14-line text field has appeared that must be more than enough for individuals to see everything they wrote before sending, 9to5Google reported.

The expanded Google Messages text field limit is not yet accessible in the stable channel on the phone.

Alphabet-owned Google presumably waiting to introduce the redesigned compose box before launching the expanded field.

Meanwhile, Google has broadly launched a significant change that adds more padding above and below the empty text field to align with Material 3, which enlarges the send button. 

