Ubisoft, Immutable team up for Web3 card game launch

Ubisoft has partnered with Immutable to launch Might & Magic: Fates, a blockchain-powered strategy card game set in the Might & Magic universe.
Ubisoft revealed on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, that Might & Magic: Fates blends classic strategic gameplay with modern blockchain technology, offering players digital ownership through Immutable’s Web3 infrastructure.
Notably, the game will launch on iOS and Android. The title introduces fresh mechanics, faction-based strategies and a wide array of legendary heroes and creatures.
What to expect from Might & Magic: Fates
To note, players can collect, trade, and customise decks using hundreds of cards, crafting unique strategies in a competitive environment.
Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab Vice President Nicolas Pouar stated, “We’re thrilled to expand upon the legacy of Might & Magic with a game that delivers a deep and rewarding experience for both long-time fans and new players alike.”
Speaking to Cointelegraph, Immutable Chief Studio Officer Justin Hulog said, “The game is free-to-play with no hard progression barriers. Players advance by collecting cards and in-game currency through gameplay.”
“Additionally, those looking to speed up their progression or acquire specific cards can do so through marketplaces,” Hulog added.
Players can advance by earning in-game currency and cards through gameplay, while those seeking faster progression can trade digital collectable cards via dedicated platforms powered by Immutable’s blockchain infrastructure.
Might & Magic: Fates launch date
Ubisoft is set to launch Might & Magic: Fates later this year on iOS and Android, with potential expansion to PC platforms.