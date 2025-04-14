Entertainment

Katy Perry offers rare peeks into space capsule ahead of her launch: Watch

The ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ hitmaker will embark on a thrilling space journey on April 14, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025

Katy Perry offers rare peeks into space capsule ahead of her launch: Watchp


Katy Perry gave her fans a tour into her training capsule ahead of an exciting space mission.

On Sunday, April 13, the Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker shared a thrilling video on her Instagram account in which she offered rare peeks into the space capsule in which she had been receiving the zero-gravity training.

“I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality,” she captioned.

The 40-year-old American singer-songwriter continued, “The Taking Up Space Crew launches tomorrow morning at 7am CT and I am SO honored to be alongside 5 other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all female flight space crew!”

In the video, the Prism songstress, who looked gorgeous in a spacesuit, began the quick tour by first showing the outside of the capsule, followed by a few glimpses of the interior.

She also pointed out her seat, which is number 2 in the capsule, before sharing peeks of other seats, which belong to her “astronaut girlfriends.”

Along with Katy Perry, five more notable female figures will be sent to space, who include, Lauren Sánchez – pilot and journalist, Gayle King – TV personality, Aisha Bowe – former NASA aerospace engineer, Amanda Nguyen – civil rights activist, and Kerianne Flynn – filmmaker.

Moreover, this will mark as the first all-women space flight since the Soviet Union's Valentina Tereshkova's solo mission in 1963.

Princess Beatrice joins husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Bahrain Grand Prix

Princess Beatrice joins husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Bahrain Grand Prix
New York Helicopter Tours halts operations after deadly crash

New York Helicopter Tours halts operations after deadly crash
Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday

Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday
'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal

'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal
Aimee Lou Wood breaks silence on SNL ‘White Lotus’ inspired sketch
Aimee Lou Wood breaks silence on SNL ‘White Lotus’ inspired sketch
Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday
Khloé Kardashian pens loving tribute to ring in daughter True’s 7th birthday
'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal
'The Last of Us' star shares surprising fact about filming with Pedro Pascal
Rami Malek, Emma Corrin part ways after dating for two years
Rami Malek, Emma Corrin part ways after dating for two years
Bella Hadid makes striking appearance on ‘The Beauty’ set in Paris
Bella Hadid makes striking appearance on ‘The Beauty’ set in Paris
Travis Scott takes dig at Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet during Coachella
Travis Scott takes dig at Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet during Coachella
Britney Spears brings unusual companion to Mexico after Paul Richard split
Britney Spears brings unusual companion to Mexico after Paul Richard split
Harry Potter actor Nick Moran hospitalized after suffering serious injuries
Harry Potter actor Nick Moran hospitalized after suffering serious injuries
Benson Boone pens emotional note after electrifying Coachella show
Benson Boone pens emotional note after electrifying Coachella show
Michelle Keegan pays heartfelt homage to her new born daughter
Michelle Keegan pays heartfelt homage to her new born daughter
Hailey Bieber drops sizzling photos after Justin Bieber’s major announcement
Hailey Bieber drops sizzling photos after Justin Bieber’s major announcement
Lizzo promotes her upcoming album ‘Love in Real Life’ in SNL
Lizzo promotes her upcoming album ‘Love in Real Life’ in SNL