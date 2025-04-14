Katy Perry offers rare peeks into space capsule ahead of her launch: Watch

Katy Perry gave her fans a tour into her training capsule ahead of an exciting space mission.
On Sunday, April 13, the Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker shared a thrilling video on her Instagram account in which she offered rare peeks into the space capsule in which she had been receiving the zero-gravity training.
“I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality,” she captioned.
The 40-year-old American singer-songwriter continued, “The Taking Up Space Crew launches tomorrow morning at 7am CT and I am SO honored to be alongside 5 other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all female flight space crew!”
In the video, the Prism songstress, who looked gorgeous in a spacesuit, began the quick tour by first showing the outside of the capsule, followed by a few glimpses of the interior.
She also pointed out her seat, which is number 2 in the capsule, before sharing peeks of other seats, which belong to her “astronaut girlfriends.”
Along with Katy Perry, five more notable female figures will be sent to space, who include, Lauren Sánchez – pilot and journalist, Gayle King – TV personality, Aisha Bowe – former NASA aerospace engineer, Amanda Nguyen – civil rights activist, and Kerianne Flynn – filmmaker.
Moreover, this will mark as the first all-women space flight since the Soviet Union's Valentina Tereshkova's solo mission in 1963.