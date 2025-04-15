Royal

Meghan Markle pens cheerful note amid William’s move to cut Harry’s ties

Meghan Markle released the second episode of her podcast series, 'Confession of a Female Founder' on Tuesday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
Meghan Markle shared an uplifting statement after Prince William’s plans to revoke her husband, Prince Harry’s royal titles.

The Duchess of Sussex released a second episode of her podcast series Confession of a Female Founder on Tuesday, April 15, alongside an American lawyer and politician, Reshma Saujani.

Shortly after the show aired on Apple podcast, Meghan re-shared the post of the 49-year-old civil servant, who expressed gratitude for being the former actress' guest on her show.

Reshma wrote, "Honored to be second up on @meghan’s new Confession of a Female Founder podcast!"

Re-sharing the post, the mom-of-two penned a moving note for her prestigious guest, writing, "So happy you’re enjoying #COAFF this week!"

She also urged her fans to watch the "Newest episode anywhere you get your podcasts! Out today!"  

This update came after a report claimed that Prince Harry’s elder brother and the heir to the British throne might remove their royal titles when he ascends the throne. 

According to Sky News Australia, during a panel discussion a Royal expert, Kinsey Schofield, predicted that the Prince of Wales would strip titles and Sussexes from Harry and Meghan.  

"I have it on good authority that Prince William wants to strip them [Harry and Meghan] of their titles, and the Sussexes would like reassurance that he won't do that, knowing how much it would hurt their commercial opportunities," she stated.

Neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Harry have addressed the future rift between Prince William and them.     

