Prince Harry withdraws from Princess Diana's legacy for Meghan Markle

  • Royal
  • by Web Desk
  • April 17, 2025

Prince Harry's recent decision regarding Sentebale charity has not sit well with Lesotho Royal

Prince Harry has been accused by a Lesotho Royal for letting go of his mother, Princess Diana's legacy.

In a conversation with Telegraph , Chief Khoabane Theko, brother of Prince Seeiso, shared that since marrying Meghan Markle and moving to the US, Harry has lost interest in the charity, Sentebale, he co-founded in his mother's memory.

The Royal shared that Harry's lack of attention has "killed the spirit" of the charity, that his brother co-founded with the British Royal in Lesotho.

Furthermore, the Duke of Sussex marked his recent visit to the tiny country after nearly six years in October 2024.

Harry co-founded the organisation in honour of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 2006 to help young people and children in southern Africa, particularly those affected by HIV and aid.

Both Royals split ways from the charity on March 26, 2025 after resigning from their positions of organisation's patrons.

This move was made after several Sentebale trustees left the charity, following number of allegations thrown by the charity's chairperson Sophie Chandauka.

Sharing his disappointment Chief Theko noted, "When [Sentebale] was launched, I remember his words quite vividly, because he was very strong in saying 'my mother, this place, her passion about Africa' and all that."

He added, "I haven’t seen him [Prince Harry] since he got himself married."

Expressing his surprise over Harry's decision to step down from the charity the chief continued, "I’m surprised that he’s relinquishing the [charity] at this stage when one expected that he would jealously guard it, because it’s under his mother’s legacy and I though he would want to die for it."

Notably, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso parted ways with Sentebale after Dr. Sophie accused charity's board of harassment, bullying and claimed that the Duke has tried to use the charity to help support his wife reputation.

