Google to expand Identity Check security feature with Android 16 update

Google is reportedly working to expand the Identity Check security feature to more Android devices, such as Samsung and Pixel handsets.
The Identity Check security feature will protect user data and Google accounts from being compromised when a user's phone is stolen.
According to the Android Authority, the security feature appears identical to the one introduced by Google with a previous Pixel Drop (Android 15 QPR1) that rolled out to the company's smartphones in December 2024.
The code from Android 15 QPR1 and QPR1 will be available in Android 16 when it rolls out in the coming months, which results that other smartphones will include the Identity Check feature when they're updated to Android 16.
According to the report, devices can only support the feature if they are equipped with a class 3 biometric authentication.
Once the Identity Check is available, users can visit Settings > Google > Theft Protection > Use Identity Check to enable the feature.
If a user enables the feature on their Android smartphone, the handset will require biometrics when performing sensitive actions, when it is away from "trusted" places.
These include accessing passkeys or app passwords, and changing the device's PIN or disabling Find My Device.
Users can disable Identity Check on a smartphone, but it requires biometric authentication. An alternate method lets users turn it off using a Google account.
To note, the launch of Google's Identity Check feature on more Android smartphones will expand these similar protections to more handset owners.