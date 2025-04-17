Google to expand Identity Check security feature with Android 16 update

Identity Check security feature will protect user data and Google accounts from being compromised

Google to expand Identity Check security feature with Android 16 update
Google to expand Identity Check security feature with Android 16 update

Google is reportedly working to expand the Identity Check security feature to more Android devices, such as Samsung and Pixel handsets.

The Identity Check security feature will protect user data and Google accounts from being compromised when a user's phone is stolen.

According to the Android Authority, the security feature appears identical to the one introduced by Google with a previous Pixel Drop (Android 15 QPR1) that rolled out to the company's smartphones in December 2024.

The code from Android 15 QPR1 and QPR1 will be available in Android 16 when it rolls out in the coming months, which results that other smartphones will include the Identity Check feature when they're updated to Android 16.

According to the report, devices can only support the feature if they are equipped with a class 3 biometric authentication.

Once the Identity Check is available, users can visit Settings > Google > Theft Protection > Use Identity Check to enable the feature.

If a user enables the feature on their Android smartphone, the handset will require biometrics when performing sensitive actions, when it is away from "trusted" places.

These include accessing passkeys or app passwords, and changing the device's PIN or disabling Find My Device.

Users can disable Identity Check on a smartphone, but it requires biometric authentication. An alternate method lets users turn it off using a Google account.

To note, the launch of Google's Identity Check feature on more Android smartphones will expand these similar protections to more handset owners.

Prince Harry withdraws from Princess Diana's legacy for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry withdraws from Princess Diana's legacy for Meghan Markle

Will Smith pens hilarious wish for Martin Lawrence on his 60th birthday

Will Smith pens hilarious wish for Martin Lawrence on his 60th birthday
Serena Williams breaks silence on ignoring Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

Serena Williams breaks silence on ignoring Taylor Swift at Super Bowl
United Airlines plane engine catches fire after hitting animal on runway

United Airlines plane engine catches fire after hitting animal on runway
Elon Musk faces setback in legal fight with Tesla whistleblower
Elon Musk faces setback in legal fight with Tesla whistleblower
Microsoft launches 'computer use' feature for Copilot Studio
Microsoft launches 'computer use' feature for Copilot Studio
Meta's Zuckerberg weighs Instagram spin-off amid antitrust trial: Memo reveals
Meta's Zuckerberg weighs Instagram spin-off amid antitrust trial: Memo reveals
Google's Veo 2 now available for Gemini Advance subscribers: Details
Google's Veo 2 now available for Gemini Advance subscribers: Details
Spotify down: Outage hits thousands of users globally
Spotify down: Outage hits thousands of users globally
How to protect iPhone with Control Center settings
How to protect iPhone with Control Center settings
Grok unveils canvas-like tool for document and app creation
Grok unveils canvas-like tool for document and app creation
Apple overhauls ‘Search Ads’ as ‘Apple Ads:’ Details inside
Apple overhauls ‘Search Ads’ as ‘Apple Ads:’ Details inside
WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
OpenAI to phase out GPT-4.5 from API: What to expect?
OpenAI to phase out GPT-4.5 from API: What to expect?
Apple to start analysing device data for training AI models: Report
Apple to start analysing device data for training AI models: Report
Mark Zuckerberg takes stand to defend Meta in historic antitrust trial
Mark Zuckerberg takes stand to defend Meta in historic antitrust trial