Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take on new roles as Prince Harry sparks family split

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are stepping into new royal roles as the monarchy reportedly “splits in two.”
According to royal butler Paul Burrell, Prince Harry's legal battle in the UK has divided his family members into "two camps.”
The source shared that as per their opinion the Duke of Sussex is closest to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie out of all his royal relatives.
He said, “I think Harry is closest to the York sisters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.”
Burell mentioned, "They’re from the same era as him, similar age and the younger members understand how archaic the rules can be - and don’t always agree with them.”
The butler went on to explain, “Harry, Eugenie and Beatrice live in the real world now, but most of the other royals don’t.”
As per the royal source, the Princesses of York “have to go out, catch a bus and walk down the street like the rest of us."
Burrell continued, "Harry, being such a rebel, has made him lose favour with the establishment and the senior royals.”
The source added, “But the younger royals understand his position with everything and the court last week and support him to a cost - their own cost.”
Revealing the dynamics of the royal family, Burrell said, "The rest of the royals are siding with Charles, William and the court, and they are not agreeing with what Harry is doing.”
The source noted, “There are two different camps forming around Harry and Meghan now.”
To note, Prince Harry has maintained strong bonds with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, despite his estrangement with the royal family members.