US to impede DeepSeek from purchasing American technology: Report

Officials aim to stop the cutting-edge Nvidia chips from selling to China to lead the AI race

US to impede DeepSeek from purchasing American technology: Report
US to impede DeepSeek from purchasing American technology: Report

The Trump administration is weighing penalties to impede China's DeepSeek from purchasing U.S. technology and is debating aside from Americans' access to its services, according to The New York Times.

The launch of China’s low-cost AI model, DeepSeek, has revolutionised the AI landscape. The U.S. government has taken steps to impose restrictions on the Chinese start-up and its support from chip manufacturer Nvidia.

Nvidia’s AI chips have been a significant focus of U.S. export controls, and officials aim to stop the cutting-edge chips from selling to China in an effort to lead the AI race.

After all this issue, the centre of attraction was a trivial $6 million investment behind a significantly capable AI-based model, which triumphed over ChatGPT in several benchmarks.

This week, the Trump administration moved to block Nvidia’s sale of AI chips to China.

The U.S. House Select Committee on China stated:

“It has sent a formal letter to Nvidia demanding answers about sales to China and Southeast Asia to examine whether and how its chips ended up powering DeepSeek’s AI models despite US export restrictions”.

Representative John Moolenaar called DeepSeek’s access to blocked technology a “national security failure.” 

Meanwhile, ChatGPT manufacturer accused Chinese AI startup of bypassing safeguards to collect proprietary data, encouraging Congress to maintain U.S. tech leadership.

Eli Lilly unveils new pill that lowers blood sugar, weight for Type 2 diabetics

Eli Lilly unveils new pill that lowers blood sugar, weight for Type 2 diabetics
WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report

WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report
Danish Royal Family shares peeks into Queen Margrethe’s 85th birthday bash

Danish Royal Family shares peeks into Queen Margrethe’s 85th birthday bash
Google's online Ad monopoly deemed 'unlawful' in major US court ruling

Google's online Ad monopoly deemed 'unlawful' in major US court ruling
xAI rolls out ‘memory’ feature to Grok for improved user experience
xAI rolls out ‘memory’ feature to Grok for improved user experience
WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report
WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report
Musk’s X DMs to be replaced by ‘XChat:’ All you need to know
Musk’s X DMs to be replaced by ‘XChat:’ All you need to know
Zoom restores services after widespread outage
Zoom restores services after widespread outage
Meta blocks Apple Intelligence on its apps to prioritise in-house AI
Meta blocks Apple Intelligence on its apps to prioritise in-house AI
Apple releases iOS 18.4.1 update with security fixes
Apple releases iOS 18.4.1 update with security fixes
Scientists discover ‘strongest evidence’ of life on alien planet
Scientists discover ‘strongest evidence’ of life on alien planet
Google to expand Identity Check security feature with Android 16 update
Google to expand Identity Check security feature with Android 16 update
Elon Musk faces setback in legal fight with Tesla whistleblower
Elon Musk faces setback in legal fight with Tesla whistleblower
Microsoft launches 'computer use' feature for Copilot Studio
Microsoft launches 'computer use' feature for Copilot Studio
Meta's Zuckerberg weighs Instagram spin-off amid antitrust trial: Memo reveals
Meta's Zuckerberg weighs Instagram spin-off amid antitrust trial: Memo reveals
Google's Veo 2 now available for Gemini Advance subscribers: Details
Google's Veo 2 now available for Gemini Advance subscribers: Details