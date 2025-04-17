US to impede DeepSeek from purchasing American technology: Report

The Trump administration is weighing penalties to impede China's DeepSeek from purchasing U.S. technology and is debating aside from Americans' access to its services, according to The New York Times.
The launch of China’s low-cost AI model, DeepSeek, has revolutionised the AI landscape. The U.S. government has taken steps to impose restrictions on the Chinese start-up and its support from chip manufacturer Nvidia.
Nvidia’s AI chips have been a significant focus of U.S. export controls, and officials aim to stop the cutting-edge chips from selling to China in an effort to lead the AI race.
After all this issue, the centre of attraction was a trivial $6 million investment behind a significantly capable AI-based model, which triumphed over ChatGPT in several benchmarks.
This week, the Trump administration moved to block Nvidia’s sale of AI chips to China.
The U.S. House Select Committee on China stated:
“It has sent a formal letter to Nvidia demanding answers about sales to China and Southeast Asia to examine whether and how its chips ended up powering DeepSeek’s AI models despite US export restrictions”.
Representative John Moolenaar called DeepSeek’s access to blocked technology a “national security failure.”
Meanwhile, ChatGPT manufacturer accused Chinese AI startup of bypassing safeguards to collect proprietary data, encouraging Congress to maintain U.S. tech leadership.