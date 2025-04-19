Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report

Bluesky’s approach to verification is claimed as different from how X operates its verification services

Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report
Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report

Bluesky is set to receive a new verification system to enhance the authenticity of the platform.

According to changes to the GitHub repository spotted Friday, April 18, 2025 by reverse engineer @alice.mosphere.at, the “blue check” verification system may resemble the system pioneered by X (formerly Twitter).

According to the codebase changes, Bluesky’s “blue check” system may depend on multiple organisations to distribute blue checks.

Bluesky will actively verify notable accounts, label certain organisations as “trusted verifiers,” and give them the authority to directly issue blue checks themselves.

Bluesky’s ‘Blue check’ verification system launch date:

According to a blog post, the “blue check” verification will launch on April 21, 2025.

Bluesky’s approach to verification is claimed to be different from how X operates its verification services.

X CEO Elon Musk decided to redesign the system and only verify users who pay a monthly subscription.

Musk has since walked back that decision, giving blue checks to some influential users who don’t pay for it, while still allowing other people to pay for it.

It is worth noting that Bluesky seems to be taking a decentralised approach to verification by spreading out the decision-making power to several organisations.

With the new upcoming “blue check” verification system, the company aims to provide an enhanced way of usage experience and maintain authenticity. 

Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot

Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot
UK weather: Soaring temperatures to hit 22°C after Easter holiday

UK weather: Soaring temperatures to hit 22°C after Easter holiday
Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report

Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report
Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show

Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show
ChatGPT brings ‘memory’ to personalise web searches
ChatGPT brings ‘memory’ to personalise web searches
Mark Zuckerberg says Meta's growth affected by TikTok's success
Mark Zuckerberg says Meta's growth affected by TikTok's success
OpenAI launches Flex processing in API to outdo leading AI companies
OpenAI launches Flex processing in API to outdo leading AI companies
WhatsApp now lets users create and custom sticker packs
WhatsApp now lets users create and custom sticker packs
Instagram's exciting new feature lets users share reels feed with friends
Instagram's exciting new feature lets users share reels feed with friends
MooInk V: First ever folding colour e-reader debuts in Taipei
MooInk V: First ever folding colour e-reader debuts in Taipei
xAI rolls out ‘memory’ feature to Grok for improved user experience
xAI rolls out ‘memory’ feature to Grok for improved user experience
WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report
WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report
Musk’s X DMs to be replaced by ‘XChat:’ All you need to know
Musk’s X DMs to be replaced by ‘XChat:’ All you need to know
US to impede DeepSeek from purchasing American technology: Report
US to impede DeepSeek from purchasing American technology: Report
Zoom restores services after widespread outage
Zoom restores services after widespread outage
Meta blocks Apple Intelligence on its apps to prioritise in-house AI
Meta blocks Apple Intelligence on its apps to prioritise in-house AI