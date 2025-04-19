Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report

Bluesky is set to receive a new verification system to enhance the authenticity of the platform.
According to changes to the GitHub repository spotted Friday, April 18, 2025 by reverse engineer @alice.mosphere.at, the “blue check” verification system may resemble the system pioneered by X (formerly Twitter).
According to the codebase changes, Bluesky’s “blue check” system may depend on multiple organisations to distribute blue checks.
Bluesky will actively verify notable accounts, label certain organisations as “trusted verifiers,” and give them the authority to directly issue blue checks themselves.
Bluesky’s ‘Blue check’ verification system launch date:
According to a blog post, the “blue check” verification will launch on April 21, 2025.
Bluesky’s approach to verification is claimed to be different from how X operates its verification services.
X CEO Elon Musk decided to redesign the system and only verify users who pay a monthly subscription.
Musk has since walked back that decision, giving blue checks to some influential users who don’t pay for it, while still allowing other people to pay for it.
It is worth noting that Bluesky seems to be taking a decentralised approach to verification by spreading out the decision-making power to several organisations.
With the new upcoming “blue check” verification system, the company aims to provide an enhanced way of usage experience and maintain authenticity.