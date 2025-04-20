Gemini Advanced now free for students until 2026: All you need to know

Google has officially announced that Gemini Advanced will be free for a year for college students in the US.
According to details on the Google Gemini's microsite, the company will allow users to claim free access to Gemini Advanced for a 15-month period.
Users who live in the country and are enrolled at a college can avail of the offer until June 30.
Students can now claim 15 months of access to Gemini Advanced and as part of the promotion, users will also have access to 2TB of storage for Google products on their personal account, along with other Gemini AI features.
To note, if a student has already subscribed to Google One AI Premium, they will be required to cancel their subscription and claim the offer after the current billing cycle.
Google One AI Premium subscription price
Google charges US customers around $20 per month for a Google One AI Premium subscription.
Meanwhile, to claim the free Google One AI Premium offer, students must have an email address that ends with “.edu.”
These benefits, alongside the 2TB of cloud storage, will be enabled on a user's personal Google account after they have signed up and claimed the offer using the email address provided by their college.
In comparison with OpenAI's offer, Google offers access to Gemini advanced for a much longer duration, but is only accessible to students in the US.