Google on trial: US seeks to end search engine monopoly

Alphabet's Google, opens new tab faces a historic trial on Monday as U.S. antitrust enforcers in Washington seek to force the tech giant to sell off its Chrome browser as part of a bid to restore competition to the market for online search engines.
The U.S. Department of Justice is heading into trial after two major legal victories against Google, having won a ruling in August that Google monopolized search.
The trial comes on the heels of a win in a Virginia court on Thursday where a judge ruled in a separate antitrust case that Google maintains an illegal monopoly in advertising technology.
The outcome of the trial could fundamentally reshape the internet by unseating Google as the go-to portal for information online.
Google plans to appeal the final ruling in the case.
"When it comes to antitrust remedies, the U.S. Supreme Court has said that 'caution is key.' DOJ's proposal throws that caution to the wind," Google executive Lee-Anne Mulholland said in a blog post on Sunday.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta is scheduled to oversee the three-week trial at the same courthouse where Meta Platforms, opens new tab is facing its own antitrust trial over the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.