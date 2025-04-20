Android 16 Beta 4 bug removes long-press lock screen shortcuts on several devices

Several users have lodged complaints regarding the latest Android 16 Beta 4 update

Beta users testing Android 16 Beta 4 have reported an issue with the lock screen shortcuts, as the long-press feature for activation is likely removed on some devices.

The long-press method for shortcuts which was initially released with Android 14, such as for the camera and flashlight was launched to prevent activation.

Users are required to single tap to launch a small shake animation alongside the message “Touch & hold shortcut”, enabling users to long-press for activation.

This mode was especially introduced to prevent users from unintentionally activating flash while the device was in their pouches, as both actions would cause overheating dangers.

A recent update in Android 16 Beta 4 rolled out a single-tap activation for shortcuts. However, this method may activate unintentional shortcuts.

Numerous users have reported this issue. The single-tap activation was found in only two of the six devices that were analysed, indicating that this functionality is due to software irregularities instead of product improvements.

Maximum devices function as intended, as users must implement a long-press action to activate their shortcuts.

Google is likely to address this problem in the near future before the official stable launch of Android 16. 

