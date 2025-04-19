IU opens up on Park Bo Gum's 'scolding' behaviour on set

IU and Park Bo-gum starred in the hit K-drama 'When Live Gives You Tangerines'

IU opens up on Park Bo Gums scolding behaviour on set

Lee Ji-eun, better known by her stage name IU, has been making headlines with her latest Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines, alongside Park Bo-gum.

While talking about her co-star in the recent episode of a interview show Park Eun Ha's Exchange, IU shared a shocking incident involving the Encounter star and a child actor.

The My Mister starlet joined a long list of celebrities who have praised the actor's manner, as she noted, "Bo-gum is not only a good person but also a very clear and principled one. He always makes sound judgements, and I really felt that as someone the same age as him."

Recalling an incident, which left her in shock, the Palette singer noted one of the rare moment when Bo-gum was not his usual smiley self.

"One of the child actors, a very young one, repeated a bad word that seemed like they had just heard it somewhere and remembered it, probably without knowing what it meant."

IU continued, "It wasn't a terribly bad word, but still inappropriate. Bo-gum gently put his hands on the kid’s shoulder and said, 'Do you know what the word means? Promise me you won’t say that again, okay?' That really left an impression on me."

Praising him for being a responsible adult, the 31-year-old actress added, "Watching him fulfil that role as an adult made me think he was really admirable."

When Life Gives You Tangerines aired its last episode on March 28, 2025, and have become one of the most loved slice of life K-dramas, and has scored numerous awards nomination.

