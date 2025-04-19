Eurovision singer Clodagh Rodgers tragically passes away at 78

Clodagh Rodgers began her career with a rare TV appearance on Adam Faith's BBC variety show

Clodagh Rodgers, who represented the United Kingdom in 1971, has passed away at the age of 78.

As reported by Mail Online, the Northern Irish musician peacefully died on Friday, April 18, after battling with chronic disease for three years.

The deceased singer's son, Sam Sorbie, announced the death of his mother in an emotional post on social media.

Sam penned, "With a heavy heart, my dear beautiful mum Clodagh has sadly passed away after battling an illness for the last three years. She passed away peacefully yesterday surrounded by her family in Cobham."

"Mum has lived an incredible life, full of love and happiness. Her fantastic career performing, traveling the world, devoting her life to her two sons, and being the rock of this family," the statement read.

He further stated, "Life will not be the same without Mum, but she will finally be at peace now with Dad, nanny, and pappa. We all love and miss her terribly."

Clodagh made her TV debut in 1962 with Adam Faith's BBC variety show afterwards she became a regular face on television and appeared in her first musical film, Just For Fun, in 1963.

The late singer gained popularity after she represented the UK in an International singing competition, Eurovision, that took place in Dublin. 

Clodagh Rodgers released approximately 55 studio albums ever since she joined the music industry.

She launched 6 singles and EPs, 42 compilations, and 6 miscellaneous recordings.  

