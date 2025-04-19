'RHOC' alum Lydia McLaughlin Stirling’s brother shot dead by police officer

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin Stirling’s brother has passed away.
Recently, TMZ reported that the 44-year-old TV personality’s brother, Geoffrey Shyam Stirling, was fatally shot by police during a routine traffic stop on Thursday.
It was shared that Geoffrey, who was aged 45, was pulled over by local police at night time when he was riding a motorbike along the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, California.
As alleged by police, Lydia’s brother was “uncooperative” with them, which resulted in him being shot by at least one officer.
According to a person named Guillermo Tagalogon, who lives near Hoag Hospital, a total of six or seven gunshots were heard, reported a freelance new agency, OnScene.TV.
After the gunshots, Geoffrey was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last.
In a statement shared with TMZ, the RHOC alum noted, “My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the community. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn.”
Moreover, Newport Beach Police Department also shared some details of the unfortunate incident on its Instagram on Friday.
“On April 17, 2025, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a Newport Beach Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle on West Coast Highway between Superior Avenue and Hoag Hospital. The rider, identified as Geoffrey Shyam Stirling, a 45-year-old resident of Laguna Niguel, was stopped for a traffic violation,” the post read.
It continued: “Shortly after being stopped, Stirling became uncooperative and assaulted the officer. During the ensuing violent altercation, Stirling managed to remove the department-issued taser from the officer’s duty belt and attempted to deploy it multiple times against the officer. At that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred.”
Lydia McLaughlin Stirling has appeared in Real Housewives of Orange County’s season 8 and 12.