'RHOC' alum Lydia McLaughlin Stirling’s brother shot dead by police officer

Lydia McLaughlin Stirling’s brother Geoffrey Shyam was fatally shot this week

RHOC alum Lydia McLaughlin Stirling’s brother shot dead by police officer
RHOC alum Lydia McLaughlin Stirling’s brother shot dead by police officer

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin Stirling’s brother has passed away.

Recently, TMZ reported that the 44-year-old TV personality’s brother, Geoffrey Shyam Stirling, was fatally shot by police during a routine traffic stop on Thursday.

It was shared that Geoffrey, who was aged 45, was pulled over by local police at night time when he was riding a motorbike along the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, California.

As alleged by police, Lydia’s brother was “uncooperative” with them, which resulted in him being shot by at least one officer.

According to a person named Guillermo Tagalogon, who lives near Hoag Hospital, a total of six or seven gunshots were heard, reported a freelance new agency, OnScene.TV.

After the gunshots, Geoffrey was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last.

In a statement shared with TMZ, the RHOC alum noted, “My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the community. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn.”

Moreover, Newport Beach Police Department also shared some details of the unfortunate incident on its Instagram on Friday.

“On April 17, 2025, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a Newport Beach Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle on West Coast Highway between Superior Avenue and Hoag Hospital. The rider, identified as Geoffrey Shyam Stirling, a 45-year-old resident of Laguna Niguel, was stopped for a traffic violation,” the post read.

It continued: “Shortly after being stopped, Stirling became uncooperative and assaulted the officer. During the ensuing violent altercation, Stirling managed to remove the department-issued taser from the officer’s duty belt and attempted to deploy it multiple times against the officer. At that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Lydia McLaughlin Stirling has appeared in Real Housewives of Orange County’s season 8 and 12.

Easter tragedy in Australia: Wild waves claim five lives

Easter tragedy in Australia: Wild waves claim five lives
'RHOC' alum Lydia McLaughlin Stirling’s brother shot dead by police officer

'RHOC' alum Lydia McLaughlin Stirling’s brother shot dead by police officer
How does global climate change affect your health?

How does global climate change affect your health?
Eurovision singer Clodagh Rodgers tragically passes away at 78

Eurovision singer Clodagh Rodgers tragically passes away at 78
Eurovision singer Clodagh Rodgers tragically passes away at 78
Eurovision singer Clodagh Rodgers tragically passes away at 78
Dwayne Johnson pens emotional note for cancer warrior fan
Dwayne Johnson pens emotional note for cancer warrior fan
Jacob Elordi gushes over Margot Robbie after wrapping 'Wuthering Heights'
Jacob Elordi gushes over Margot Robbie after wrapping 'Wuthering Heights'
IU opens up on Park Bo Gum's 'scolding' behaviour on set
IU opens up on Park Bo Gum's 'scolding' behaviour on set
'Emily in Paris' season 5 unveils major cast changes ahead of filming
'Emily in Paris' season 5 unveils major cast changes ahead of filming
Lana Del Rey shares emotional story behind her new song ‘Bluebird’
Lana Del Rey shares emotional story behind her new song ‘Bluebird’
Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot
Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot
Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show
Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show
Kanye West, Bianca Censori hit shocking twist amid split rumors
Kanye West, Bianca Censori hit shocking twist amid split rumors
Post Malone receives early win in custody battle for his daughter
Post Malone receives early win in custody battle for his daughter
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kourtney’s 46th birthday with adorable tribute
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kourtney’s 46th birthday with adorable tribute
Jennifer Aniston shares surprising solution to her ‘extreme’ fear
Jennifer Aniston shares surprising solution to her ‘extreme’ fear