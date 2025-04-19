Lady Gaga handles unexpected mic glitch like pro at Coachella 2025

The 'Die with a Smile' hitmaker remained unfazed by mic malfunction during live performance at Coachella 2025


Lady Gaga certainly knows how to turn lemons into lemonade!

At Coachella 2025, the Die with a Smile crooner headlined the second weekend of the glamorous event where she was hit with an embarrassing mic malfunction onstage.

During the glitzy event, the Poker Face singer was performing the second lead single, Abracadabra, of her recently released album, Mayhem, when her microphone went out.

In the performance video, which went viral on the internet, Lady Gaga could be seen singing the lyric, "When the devil turns around", when the sound from the mic began to go in and out.

However, The Fame Monster songstress did not lose her confidence and handled the glitch flawlessly by continuing the rest of her song and the stunning choreography.

After her incredible performance, the singer addressed her fans and quipped, "Thank you so much for singing and dancing all night long. I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second at least you know sing live!"

"And I guess all I can do is my best right, I definitely gave my best tonight. I love you so much," she added.

Sharing the video on her official X handle, Lady Gaga penned, "'i’m sorry my mic was broken for a second at least you know i’m singing live' YAS MOTHER," which was followed by two crying emojis.

Lady Gaga's latest studio album, Mayhem, was released on March 7, 2025.

