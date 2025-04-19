Coldplay thrills fans with surprise BTS' Jin collab during MOTS Tour

BTS' Jin teamed up with Coldplay for a thrilling performance during Music of the Spheres World Tour

It was a dream come true for South Korean fans as Coldplay brought BTS star Jin onstage for an electrifying performance!

During their third thrilling concert of Music of the Spheres World Tour in Seoul on Saturday, April 19, the British rock band surprised fans with an unexpected collaboration with the South Korean pop singer.

The famous band, which performed yet another exhilarating show at the Goyang Sports Complex in Goyang City, gave an unforgettable experience to their Korean fans by inviting Jin to perform his solo debut single, The Astronaut, on stage.

While Chris Martin played a melodious beat for the track, the BTS member sang the song sitting next to him.

Notably, Jin and Chris had teamed up for the composition and lyrics of the hit track The Astronaut.

After the exciting performance during the day, Jin took to Instagram to pen two sweet notes as he shared snaps from the concert.

In the first post, the Butter singer shared two photographs with Chris from the show as they thrilled the fans with their mind-blowing performance.

"Happy," he captioned.

Meanwhile, in the second post, the music icons were captured kneeling and facing each other, sharing a heartfelt moment of mutual respect.

"Hello!" wrote Jin in the caption.

Coldplay will next perform three more concerts in Seoul on April 22, 24 and 25, before taking a month-long break from the Music of the Spheres World Tour.

