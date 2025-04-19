Jennifer Lopez turns heads at Saudi Grand Prix after Ben Affleck’s praises

The 'Marry Me' starlet attended Saudi Arabian Grand Prix months after parting ways with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

As reported by Page Six, the Marry Me starlet was spotted at the star-studded event on Saturday, April 19, as a guest of Ferrari.

For the annual Formula 1 motor racing event, the 55-year-old American actress was wearing a pink skintight catsuit, which she paired with a metallic clutch.

According to media reports, Lopez was also expected to perform at the post-race concert powered by MDLBEAST, Saudi Arabia’s premier entertainment company.

Apart from the Unstoppable actress several musicians performed at this year's concert series, including Usher, Major Lazer, and Peggy Gou.

This appearance of the mother-of-two came after her former husband made heartfelt remarks about her during the premiere of his upcoming film, The Accountant 2.

Affleck will be seen in the movie, after his high-profile divorce with his ex-wife.

At the event, the Gone Girl actor described Lopez as "spectacular" after officially being declared single by a Los Angeles court in February 2025. 

For those unaware, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck parted ways in 2024 after the actress filed for divorce in August.

After settling their legal matters in court, the two, who exchanged marital vows in 2022, conventionally concluded their tumultuous marriage in February 2025. 

