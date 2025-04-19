Selena Gomez shares adorable recap of week with Benny Blanco: PHOTOS

The 'I Said I Love You First' singer offered sweet peeks into her week with fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez had an amazing week both personally and professionally!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, April 19, the I Said I Love You First singer shared a huge carousel of eye-catching photographs, featuring peeks into her week.

“This week.. lol,” she captioned alongside the photo collection.

The gallery of images began with an adorable snap that captured the Rare Beauty founder cozying up to her fiancé Benny Blanco.

In the photo, the American record producer, who was dressed in an off-white shirt featuring a blue-colored flower, glared straight into the camera.

Meanwhile, the Only Murders in the Building starlet radiated elegance in a beige high-neck shirt as she gazed away from the camera, striking a pose as if lost in thought.

In the second snap, which was a selfie, the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker looked chic in a white tee layered with a fluffy brown coat, sporting a stylish pair of sunglasses.

The third photograph showcased a table full of Japanese delicacies, seemingly from the couple’s date.

While the fourth slide featured an unseen past snap of Selena, the fifth showcased the recently-introduced blushes from Selena Gomez’s makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

The sixth image once again saw the lovebirds warmly embracing each other, which was followed by a snap of them getting ready for some event or shoot.

In the last slide of the adorable carousel, the Call Me When You Break Up songstress shared a selfie, featuring her sipping a warm beverage.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement last year in December.

