Pippa Middleton, Carole make major move after Kate, William announcement

Carole Middleton and her daughter and Pippa Middleton have drawn attention with their sudden public moves after Princess Kate and Prince William’s recent announcement.
As per GB News, the Middleton family will reportedly join the Prince and Princess of Wales for the Easter weekend at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.
It is reported that as Kate has strong connections with her family, it's likely that Carole and Pippa might join the Waleses for the Bank Holiday.
Notably the latest report came after Kate and William disclosed their Easter plans, sharing that they will spend Easter together as a family rather than attending the traditional church service at Windsor.
A source said the couple are "choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school".
Prince William also has already informed his father that he will not attend the annual gathering.
It is reported that the couple were permitted by the Monarch to spend Easter privately with their family.
A royal source told The Mirror that the Prince of Wales notified his father that they would "enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter.”
King Charles will lead the Royal Family to church at Windsor Castle this Sunday.
At St George's Chapel in Windsor the British Monarch and Queen Camilla will be joined by senior royals, including Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend the Easter service.
To note, this marks the second consecutive year the Waleses have missed the annual royal gathering.