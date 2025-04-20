Pippa Middleton, Carole make major move after Kate, William announcement

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 20, 2025

The Prince and Princess of Wales make big announcement ahead key event

Pippa Middleton, Carole make major move after Princess Kate, Prince William announcement
Pippa Middleton, Carole make major move after Princess Kate, Prince William announcement

Carole Middleton and her daughter and Pippa Middleton have drawn attention with their sudden public moves after Princess Kate and Prince William’s recent announcement.

As per GB News, the Middleton family will reportedly join the Prince and Princess of Wales for the Easter weekend at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

It is reported that as Kate has strong connections with her family, it's likely that Carole and Pippa might join the Waleses for the Bank Holiday.

Notably the latest report came after Kate and William disclosed their Easter plans, sharing that they will spend Easter together as a family rather than attending the traditional church service at Windsor.

A source said the couple are "choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school".

Prince William also has already informed his father that he will not attend the annual gathering.

It is reported that the couple were permitted by the Monarch to spend Easter privately with their family.

A royal source told The Mirror that the Prince of Wales notified his father that they would "enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter.”

King Charles will lead the Royal Family to church at Windsor Castle this Sunday.

At St George's Chapel in Windsor the British Monarch and Queen Camilla will be joined by senior royals, including Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend the Easter service.

To note, this marks the second consecutive year the Waleses have missed the annual royal gathering.


Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Priyadarshan for gripping thriller role

Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Priyadarshan for gripping thriller role
Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap

Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap
Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle

Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle

Kim Kardashian ‘teams up’ with Bianca Censori to help divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian ‘teams up’ with Bianca Censori to help divorce Kanye West
Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap
Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap
Queen Margrethe outshines King Frederik, Queen Mary in major poll
Queen Margrethe outshines King Frederik, Queen Mary in major poll
Prince Harry’s ‘reconciliation’ plan with King Charles ‘totally unrealistic’
Prince Harry’s ‘reconciliation’ plan with King Charles ‘totally unrealistic’
Princess Eugenie honors her children during outing with Beatrice
Princess Eugenie honors her children during outing with Beatrice
Prince William, Kate Middleton stay firm amid Harry, King Charles reunion buzz
Prince William, Kate Middleton stay firm amid Harry, King Charles reunion buzz
King Frederik, Mary drop special digital album to honor Isabella’s big day
King Frederik, Mary drop special digital album to honor Isabella’s big day
King Charles faces backlash over controversial decision for Easter message
King Charles faces backlash over controversial decision for Easter message
Princess Beatrice’s Easter with baby Athena comes with mixed emotions
Princess Beatrice’s Easter with baby Athena comes with mixed emotions
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle condemn 'hate speech' in urgent statement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle condemn 'hate speech' in urgent statement
Princess Eugenie accidentally reveals intimate phone lock screen
Princess Eugenie accidentally reveals intimate phone lock screen
Prince Harry set to join Hollywood stars for prestigious awards in LA
Prince Harry set to join Hollywood stars for prestigious awards in LA
King Charles, Prince William’s 'friendship' with Trump in spotlight ahead of UK visit
King Charles, Prince William’s 'friendship' with Trump in spotlight ahead of UK visit