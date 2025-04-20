 Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have shared a heartwarming and rare photo of their eldest son, Prince Alexander, to mark two special occasions.
The Swedish Prince took to his Instagram account to share an adorable snap of his son to mark their eldest son, Prince Alexander's ninth birthday and Easter.
To celebrate the occasion the Prinsparet posted a very rare photo of the young royal.
In the photo, Alexander is seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt as he poses for the camera and his brunette hair mirrors the look of his model mother, Princess Sofia.
The palace captioned the photo, "Today we celebrate our wonderful bundle of joy Alexander who turns 9 years. We also want to wish everyone a Happy Easter."
Soon after Prince Carl Philip shared the post the fans swamped the comment section with lovely remarks and birthday wishes.
One fan wrote, "Happy birthday Alexander, I wish you many more with health and long life my granddaughter is also celebrating her birthday today and 9 years old God take care of you."
Another commented, "Happy birthday what a fine guy," while a third remarked, "Hip hip hurray to our fine Prince Alexander who has his birthday, also a Happy Easter to you."
To note, Alexander is fifth in line to the throne following his royal status was adjusted in 2019, he retained the courtesy title of Duke of Södermanland.