Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 20, 2025

The Swedish Prince shared a heartwarming and rare photo to mark double celebrations

Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap
 Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have shared a heartwarming and rare photo of their eldest son, Prince Alexander, to mark two special occasions.

The Swedish Prince took to his Instagram account to share an adorable snap of his son to mark their eldest son, Prince Alexander's ninth birthday and Easter.

To celebrate the occasion the Prinsparet posted a very rare photo of the young royal.

In the photo, Alexander is seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt as he poses for the camera and his brunette hair mirrors the look of his model mother, Princess Sofia.


The palace captioned the photo, "Today we celebrate our wonderful bundle of joy Alexander who turns 9 years. We also want to wish everyone a Happy Easter."

Soon after Prince Carl Philip shared the post the fans swamped the comment section with lovely remarks and birthday wishes.

One fan wrote, "Happy birthday Alexander, I wish you many more with health and long life my granddaughter is also celebrating her birthday today and 9 years old God take care of you."

Another commented, "Happy birthday what a fine guy," while a third remarked, "Hip hip hurray to our fine Prince Alexander who has his birthday, also a Happy Easter to you."

To note, Alexander is fifth in line to the throne following his royal status was adjusted in 2019, he retained the courtesy title of Duke of Södermanland.

Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Priyadarshan for gripping thriller role

Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Priyadarshan for gripping thriller role
Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap

Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia celebrate big moments with rare snap
Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle

Taylor Swift sparks confusion with 2026 tour ticket raffle

Kim Kardashian ‘teams up’ with Bianca Censori to help divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian ‘teams up’ with Bianca Censori to help divorce Kanye West
Pippa Middleton, Carole make major move after Kate, William announcement
Pippa Middleton, Carole make major move after Kate, William announcement
Queen Margrethe outshines King Frederik, Queen Mary in major poll
Queen Margrethe outshines King Frederik, Queen Mary in major poll
Prince Harry’s ‘reconciliation’ plan with King Charles ‘totally unrealistic’
Prince Harry’s ‘reconciliation’ plan with King Charles ‘totally unrealistic’
Princess Eugenie honors her children during outing with Beatrice
Princess Eugenie honors her children during outing with Beatrice
Prince William, Kate Middleton stay firm amid Harry, King Charles reunion buzz
Prince William, Kate Middleton stay firm amid Harry, King Charles reunion buzz
King Frederik, Mary drop special digital album to honor Isabella’s big day
King Frederik, Mary drop special digital album to honor Isabella’s big day
King Charles faces backlash over controversial decision for Easter message
King Charles faces backlash over controversial decision for Easter message
Princess Beatrice’s Easter with baby Athena comes with mixed emotions
Princess Beatrice’s Easter with baby Athena comes with mixed emotions
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle condemn 'hate speech' in urgent statement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle condemn 'hate speech' in urgent statement
Princess Eugenie accidentally reveals intimate phone lock screen
Princess Eugenie accidentally reveals intimate phone lock screen
Prince Harry set to join Hollywood stars for prestigious awards in LA
Prince Harry set to join Hollywood stars for prestigious awards in LA
King Charles, Prince William’s 'friendship' with Trump in spotlight ahead of UK visit
King Charles, Prince William’s 'friendship' with Trump in spotlight ahead of UK visit