King Charles, Queen Camilla warm hearts with sweet Easter wish

It’s finally time to get into the festive spirit as Easter has come!
On Sunday, April 20, King Charles and Queen Camilla took to the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family to mark the special festival with a heartfelt wish.
Sharing Christian Cross and hatching chick emojis, the Royal Couple penned, “He is Risen!”
“Wishing a peaceful and happy Easter Sunday to all who celebrate,” they wished in the post’s caption.
The heartwarming wish was accompanied by a sweet video, set against the signature Royal color theme, featuring a white cross beautifully adorned with vibrant flowers in the background.
“HAPPY EASTER,” read the text in the video.
The sweet post warmed the hearts of Royal fan who sent immense love and heartfelt wishes to the King and Queen.
One of the fans wrote, “Thank you, Your Majesty! Wishing you and your family happy and peaceful Easter.”
Another wished, “He is Risen. Happy Easter to all the royal family and Christian around the world,” while a third penned, “Happy Easter and God bless the royal family.”
“Happy Easter Day to you His Majesty and all the lovely British people,” a fourth commented.
Easter, also known as Resurrection Sunday, is a Christian festival and cultural holiday which marks the resurrection of Jesus from the dead according to Bible’s New Testament.
The festival is celebrated on the first Sunday following the sighting of the first full moon after the vernal equinox, and is observed by following various customs and traditions, like attending church services, organizing and hosting festive meals, decorating Easter eggs.