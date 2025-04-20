Kate Hudson celebrates 46th birthday with cute throwback snap from son 

Kate Hudson is getting love from her eldest son, Ryder Russell Robinson, as she marked her 46th birthday.
Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, the 21-year-old paid a heartfelt tribute to her actress mom with a sweet throwback photo of them.
In the image, the mother-son duo could be seen enjoying a fun day in an infinity pool, surrounded by lush greenery.
He posted the photo with audio of Scissor Sisters' I Don't Feel Like Dancin' song.
Meanwhile, a second photo featured himself and his siblings, Bingham and Rani, with a simple yet loving caption: "Momma bday!!”
Last month, The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress appeared on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, where she spoke about the joys of having children.
"I could have so many kids. I even think about it right now. I'm like, 'Am I totally done?' Because I just can't imagine being done,” Hudson said.
She further added, "It gets a little scarier when you start to watch them, [and] when you start to have to let them go because you want them to love themselves, and then you want them to make good decisions out in the world."
Kate Hudson shares Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, while Bingham with her former fiancé Matt Bellamy and Rani with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.