Prince Harry hopes for progress in legal bid to ensure UK safety

Prince Harry is said to be “cautiously optimistic” as he continues his legal fight for enhanced security in the UK.
The Duke of Sussex is facing a significant legal appeal to restore his automatic police protection in the UK.
According to the lawyers, the security case is described as a fight for his life.
Prince Harry made an appeal for the restoring of automatic security when he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
A key focus of the recent proceedings on April 9 was the revelation that no formal risk assessment (RMB) was completed when Harry's automatic security was removed in 2020.
According to the open submissions, the pivotal RMB analysis remains outstanding for Prince Harry.
His legal team argues that the current security arrangement is "inadequate, inappropriate and ineffective."
Harry's lawyer Fatima shared an emotional summary last week, stating: "One must not forget the human dimension of this case. There is a person who is sitting behind me whose safety, whose security and whose life is at stake."
"There is a person sitting behind me who's been told he is getting a special bespoke process when he knows in his experience it is a process that is manifestly inferior in every sense," she said.
His lawyer also urged that Harry's presence throughout the appeal demonstrated "how much this appeal means to him and his family."
To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in California along with their kids Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibe, three.