Grand Duchess Maria Teresa celebrates Easter with sweet throwback photo

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa is celebrating Easter with a trip down memory lane!
On Sunday, April 20, the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg turned to her official Instagram handle to mark the major Christian festival with a heartfelt wish.
In the post, Maria also shared a sweet throwback photograph that featured her with Grand Duke Henri and their adorable son.
The snap captured the beautiful Grand Duchess dressed in a light pink ensemble with a coordinating polka dotted scarf around her neck. While her overall makeup was kept minimal, she chose to highlight her eyes with shimmery eyeshade.
Grand Duke Henri looked handsome in a beige coat layered over a white shirt and a black striped tie.
Meanwhile, their little one was bundled up in a cute, little black jacket.
In the caption, Maria Teresa penned Easter wish in both Luxembourgish and French languages, writing, “Joyeuses fêtes de Pâques à toutes et à tous !” and “Schéin Ouschteren Iech al !”
The wishes translate as, “Happy Easter to you all!”
Commenting on the post, a royal fan wished, “Happy and Holy Easter to all your family,” while another wrote, “Thank you, Happy Easter to the Grand Ducal family.”
Maria Teresa is the Grand Duchess consort of Luxembourg, who tied the knot to Grand Duke Henri in 1981.