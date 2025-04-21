Max Verstappen hails Piastri's skills as F1 title battle heats up

Oscar Piastri leave behind Max Verstappen to win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen hails Piastris skills as F1 title battle heats up
Max Verstappen hails Piastri's skills as F1 title battle heats up

Max Verstappen praised Oscar Piastri despite losing to the McLaren driver in the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

According to Racing News365, the Red Bull driver on Sunday, April 20, 2025, made a good start from pole position, but Piastri came narrowly ahead after they entered Turn 1. Verstappen, in his efforts to maintain the lead, skipped the opening chicane but instead got a five-second penalty.

Five seconds cost Dutch-Belgian motorsports racing driver second position and handed Piastri a victory.

Verstappen told the media after missing the Saudi Grand Prix first position, “I think I’ve said it before. People forget a little bit; last year was his second year. Now he’s in his third year, and he’s very solid. He’s very calm in his approach, and I like that.”

“It shows on track. He delivers when he has to, barely makes mistakes, and that’s what you need when you want to fight for a championship. And I think with Mark by his side, he’s helping him a lot. It’s great. People learn from their own careers, that’s what I had with my dad, and Mark is advising Oscar. At the end of the day, Oscar is using his talent, and that’s great to see,” he added.

Notably, it was the first time when Piastri moved into the lead of the championship in his third F1 season and under the guidance of his manager, Mark Webber, a former Red Bull driver.

‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji returns as brave cop

‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji returns as brave cop
Pope Francis passes away: World leaders react to his death with moving tributes

Pope Francis passes away: World leaders react to his death with moving tributes
Randeep Hooda meets PM Narendra Modi to discuss Indian cinema's rise

Randeep Hooda meets PM Narendra Modi to discuss Indian cinema's rise
King Felipe extends ‘deepest condolences’ to Reverend Eminence on Pope Francis’ death

King Felipe extends ‘deepest condolences’ to Reverend Eminence on Pope Francis’ death
Triple H demands respect for Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 41
Triple H demands respect for Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 41
John Cena makes history: Wins record 17th WWE title at WrestleMania 41
John Cena makes history: Wins record 17th WWE title at WrestleMania 41
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Holger Rune in Barcelona Open final
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Holger Rune in Barcelona Open final
Aryana Sabalenka beats Paolini to secure spot in Stuttgart Open final
Aryana Sabalenka beats Paolini to secure spot in Stuttgart Open final
Paul Rudd stars in new Nintendo Switch 2 ad with 90s SNES inspiration
Paul Rudd stars in new Nintendo Switch 2 ad with 90s SNES inspiration
Rory McIlroy to play Zurich Classic after historic Masters victory
Rory McIlroy to play Zurich Classic after historic Masters victory
GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations
GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations
Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court
Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court
2XKO's offline mode to empowers tournament organisers with enhanced features
2XKO's offline mode to empowers tournament organisers with enhanced features
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari struggles after Saudi GP qualifying blues
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari struggles after Saudi GP qualifying blues
Alcaraz unviels sizzling dance moves after reaching Barcelona Open finals
Alcaraz unviels sizzling dance moves after reaching Barcelona Open finals
The Division 2 next DLC launch date leaked: What to expect
The Division 2 next DLC launch date leaked: What to expect