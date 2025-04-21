Pope Francis’ death: Zoe Saldana, Donatella Versace and more pay tribute

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 following a prolonged battle with double pneumonia

Donatella Versace, Zoe Saldana and many Hollywood celebrities are mourning the death of Pope Francis.

Pope, who was the head of the Catholic Church, passed away on Easter Monday aged 88.

Donatella posted a picture of pontiff on Instagram and paid heartfelt tribute.

The fashion mogul penned, “Rest In Peace His Holiness Pope Francis.”

Meanwhile, Zoe also honoured Pope by sharing the news of his death on her social media account.

Whoopi Goldberg, 69, also shared a statement to and recalled meeting the late pontiff.

She posted a photo of meeting Pope in 2023 and 2024 on Instagram.

The EGOT winner penned, “He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and none believer. He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real. Sail on Pope Frances with your love of humanity & Laughter.”

Antonio Banderas stated in the tribute post, “Pope Francisco has died — a man who, at the head of the Catholic Church, showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people.”

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh shared a picture of Pope and penned a touching statement.

The caption read, “RIP Pope Francis Within the constraints of his tradition, manifestly compassionate and standing with the marginalised. What a loss.”

Notably, Pope’s funeral is set to take place in four to six days.

