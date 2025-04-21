Jason Kelce celebrates Cam Jurgens’ career milestone with huge contract extension

Cam Jurgens is now the second highest-paid center in the entire NFL, with only Creed Humphrey earning more

Jason Kelce celebrates Cam Jurgens’ career milestone with huge contract extension
Jason Kelce celebrates Cam Jurgens’ career milestone with huge contract extension

Cam Jurgens has signed a big new contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, worth $68 million.

He replaced the famous player Jason Kelce as the center of the team and did really well, especially when the team won the Super Bowl earlier this year.

The new contract is a four-year extension that ensures Jurgens will stay with the Eagles until the end of the 2029 season, as per Daily Mail.

He was picked by the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft. At first, he didn’t play much but when Kelce retired before the 2024 season, he played really well and even got selected for the Pro Bowl, an all-star game for top NFL players.

With this new contract, he is now the second highest-paid center in the entire NFL, with only Creed Humphrey earning more.

This decision has caused a noticeable response from Kelce.

“Holy [explicit], congrats to the big man Beef Jurgy!! @jurgyco about to skyrocket. Most guaranteed money for a center. Big extension. Yuge! Happy for the big man—deserves every penny!” Kelce posted.

Kelce, a highly decorated NFL offensive lineman, announced his retirement on March 4, 2024.

He was selected to seven Pro Bowls and named to the first-team All-Pro six times, making him one of the top offensive linemen in NFL history.

Google on trial: US seeks to end search engine monopoly

Google on trial: US seeks to end search engine monopoly
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez
Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey

Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey
Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’

Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’
Cristiano Ronaldo 'ignored' by Lionel Messi in list of football role models for kids
Cristiano Ronaldo 'ignored' by Lionel Messi in list of football role models for kids
Aryna Sabalenka defeated by Jelena Ostapenko in shocking Stuttgart Open final
Aryna Sabalenka defeated by Jelena Ostapenko in shocking Stuttgart Open final
Triple H demands respect for Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 41
Triple H demands respect for Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 41
Max Verstappen hails Piastri's skills as F1 title battle heats up
Max Verstappen hails Piastri's skills as F1 title battle heats up
John Cena makes history: Wins record 17th WWE title at WrestleMania 41
John Cena makes history: Wins record 17th WWE title at WrestleMania 41
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Holger Rune in Barcelona Open final
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Holger Rune in Barcelona Open final
Aryana Sabalenka beats Paolini to secure spot in Stuttgart Open final
Aryana Sabalenka beats Paolini to secure spot in Stuttgart Open final
Paul Rudd stars in new Nintendo Switch 2 ad with 90s SNES inspiration
Paul Rudd stars in new Nintendo Switch 2 ad with 90s SNES inspiration
Rory McIlroy to play Zurich Classic after historic Masters victory
Rory McIlroy to play Zurich Classic after historic Masters victory
GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations
GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations
Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court
Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court
2XKO's offline mode to empowers tournament organisers with enhanced features
2XKO's offline mode to empowers tournament organisers with enhanced features