Jason Kelce celebrates Cam Jurgens’ career milestone with huge contract extension

Cam Jurgens has signed a big new contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, worth $68 million.
He replaced the famous player Jason Kelce as the center of the team and did really well, especially when the team won the Super Bowl earlier this year.
The new contract is a four-year extension that ensures Jurgens will stay with the Eagles until the end of the 2029 season, as per Daily Mail.
He was picked by the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft. At first, he didn’t play much but when Kelce retired before the 2024 season, he played really well and even got selected for the Pro Bowl, an all-star game for top NFL players.
With this new contract, he is now the second highest-paid center in the entire NFL, with only Creed Humphrey earning more.
This decision has caused a noticeable response from Kelce.
“Holy [explicit], congrats to the big man Beef Jurgy!! @jurgyco about to skyrocket. Most guaranteed money for a center. Big extension. Yuge! Happy for the big man—deserves every penny!” Kelce posted.
Kelce, a highly decorated NFL offensive lineman, announced his retirement on March 4, 2024.
He was selected to seven Pro Bowls and named to the first-team All-Pro six times, making him one of the top offensive linemen in NFL history.