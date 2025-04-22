Simone Biles reveals uncertain LA 2028 Olympics plans: ‘Not so sure’

American gymnast Simone Biles has opened up about her participation in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
According to BeIN Sports, Biles, who won three gold and one silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has revealed that she is “not so sure” about competing at the 2028 LA Olympics, but she is sure about one thing: she will be there.
The 28-year-old said at the Laureus Awards, “I’m really enjoying my time off before I decide if I want to go back to the gym and compete. A lot of people think it’s just a one-year commitment, but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics.”
“It’s in LA, it’s back in the States, which is so exciting. But if I’m going to compete again, I’m not so sure. But I will be at the Olympics, whether it’s on the floor or in the stands,” she added.
2024 Laureus Award for Best Sportswoman
Eight months after her gold medal hat trick at the Paris Summer Games, Biles, on Monday, April 21, 2025, received the 2024 Laureus Award for Best Sportswoman in Madrid.
The most decorated gymnast in history, at a press conference after winning the award, expressed, “It’s great for gymnastics when a gymnast wins such a major award. Plus, it’s awesome to be surrounded by so many amazing athletes, even outside of the Olympics.”
Notably, to date, Biles has won eleven Olympic medals and over thirty from world championships. She is currently enjoying a well-deserved break after her outstanding 2024 Olympics performance.