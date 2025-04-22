WWE Raw highlights: Rusev makes shocking return to the ring

The WWE Monday Night Raw has witnessed some shocking moments in Las Vegas after wrestlers wrapped the 41st edition of Wrestlemania.
On Monday, April 21, at T-Mobile Arena, audience went into frenzy as Rusev, a former WWE wrestler surprised fans by returning to the ring on a special episode of Raw TV show after being away for years, competing in AEW instead.
The night saw a black SUV arrived with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.
Along with that the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria were already in building, gearing to defend their title against former champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
Here are the highlights of the WWE Raw Monday Night:
John Cena announced retirement
The night started with John Cena entering the arena with his newly-won record breaking 17th World Championship, declaring that he was never losing and will retire as champion.
Randy Orton vs. John Cena
The retirement announcement was short lived as longtime rival Randy Orton strike him with an RKO, setting up a huge clash at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in Orton's town of ST Louis, Missouri, next month.
Women's Tag Team Champions title defence
Up next, the audience witnessed title defence match by the new Women's Tag Team Champions Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch.
The pair lost to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the former champions, who won their title back at the end of the night.
Return of Rusev
For another fight for championship, The New Day came out to battle Akira Tozawa and Otis, only for a returning Rusev to dominate the match after failed run in rival promotion AEW on Tozawa and Otis.
Iyo Sky vs Stephanie Vaquer
Iyo Sky came out to celebrate retaining her Women's World Championship, only for NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer to come out and challenge her.
The match saw now conclusion as Rhea Ripley came out to interrupted the match,
Dominik Mysterio thrashed Penta
Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his newly-won Intercontinental Championship against Penta, with help from a returning JD McDonagh, to leave The Judgement Day celebrating holding lots of gold.
The night ended with Seth Rollins being showcased by Paul Heyman, only for Roman Reigns and CM Punk to come out – but Bron Breakker saved Seth, to signal a new alliance between Heyman, Rollins, and himself.