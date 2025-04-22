Fortnite partners with ‘Marvel's Thunderbolts’ for exclusive free skins

Players will have chance to win characters early in Thunderbolts Cup

Fortnite's partnership with Marvel Studios might seem like just another crossover at first look, but its new Thunderbolts update comes with some subtle twists.

The partnership includes two characters from the upcoming Thunderbolts movie, presented in what’s described as a “pen and ink” style.

Although this is being promoted as a Thunderbolts collaboration, the skins are not direct replicas of the movie characters.

To note, the Bucky Barnes skin isn’t from Thunderbolts at all but resembles The Winter Soldier from Captain America: Brave New World.

That is assuming Bucky does not end up wearing this specific version of the suit in the film.

It seems like she is taking over the mantle from her sister, but there is no confirmation that she officially uses this codename in Thunderbolts.

Marvel Studios partnership with Fortnite

Fortnite has been known for crafting impressive, realistic skins that resemble the actual actors — yet this time around, Yelena’s skin bears little resemblance to Florence Pugh.

Notably, it is a crossover with the characters, but not the versions of them from the upcoming movie, and not look like the actors who play them.

Before the items hit the shop, players will have a chance to win them early in the Thunderbolts Cup on April 25, 2025.

This Duos Battle Royale tournament lasts three hours and allows up to ten matches per team.

Top-performing Duos will win the White Widow skin early; scoring just 8 points unlocks the Winter Soldier Wrap and 40 points unlocks the White Widow Wrap.

To enter, players must be Level 50 or higher, with two-factor authentication enabled. 

