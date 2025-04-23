Princess Isabella breaks royal protocol in bold 18th birthday move

Princess Isabella celebrated her 18th birthday alongside King Frederik and Queen Mary

Princess Isabella has taken a courageous step as she broke a royal protocol on her 18th birthday.

Queen Mary's daughter, who turned 18 on April 21, opted to share a candid photograph showing her holding an iPhone whilst wearing her first official tiara.

The Danish Royal Family's social media shared a striking image on Tuesday, one day after the princess's 18th birthday celebrations.

In the photograph, captured by royal photographer Steen Evald in the Knight's Hall of Frederik VIII's Palace, Princess Isabella was spotted wearing a tangerine gown whilst holding her mobile phone in a burgundy case.

The princess personally thanked well-wishers in a caption, which reads, “Thank you so much to everyone who helped me celebrate my 18th birthday. It has been really nice that so many people have spent their time, thought and effort to make my day so special. This means a lot to me.”

She signed off the message, “H.K.H. Princess Isabella.”


Shortly after the snap was posted, the royal fans turned to the comment section to praise the modern approach by the Danish royal family.

One fan commented, "Fantastic picture with a twinkle in the eyes and telephone in hand. Real youth."

Another noted, “Love everything about it. The big, beautiful smile, the fantastic dress and all the jewelry - and then a typical teenager's indispensable companion: an iPhone.”

To note, Princess Isabella donned a special 18th birthday gift from her grandmother, Queen Margrethe.

