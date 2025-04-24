James Middleton makes his support clear after Kate's message to Prince Louis

Princess Kate’s brother, James Middleton, has made his feelings known following his sister’s heartfelt birthday message to Prince Louis.
The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to social media accounts to pay a tribute to their 7-year-old son on his 7th birthday.
James expressed his delight over a short video posted on social media to mark the milestone occasion.
The video provided a rare look at how the young prince’s official birthday portrait came together, released earlier today.
In the clip, Prince Louis is heard asking, “I can jump down from here” as the seven-year-old interacts playfully with photographer Josh Shinner.
James Middleton showed his support as he liked the post.
Earlier, Kate and William also dropped a special portrait of Prince Louis, seven, who could be seen smiling while sitting on a piece of wood.
In a shared post, the prince delighted the royal fans as he was seen missing his two front teeth.
Soon after the post was shared, the royal flooded the comment section to express a love for Prince Louis.
One fan wrote, "Turning into a handsome little man [love eye and love heart emojis] Happy happy birthday Prince Louis."
Another commented, "Love this! Thank you for sharing this special video of Prince Louis with us. We truly appreciate it!"
To note, Princess Kate and Prince William share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.