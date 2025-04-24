James Middleton makes his support clear after Kate's message to Prince Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales paid a tribute to their son Prince Louis on his 7th birthday

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 24, 2025
James Middleton makes his support clear after Kates message to Prince Louis
James Middleton makes his support clear after Kate's message to Prince Louis

Princess Kate’s brother, James Middleton, has made his feelings known following his sister’s heartfelt birthday message to Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to social media accounts to pay a tribute to their 7-year-old son on his 7th birthday.

James expressed his delight over a short video posted on social media to mark the milestone occasion.

The video provided a rare look at how the young prince’s official birthday portrait came together, released earlier today.

In the clip, Prince Louis is heard asking, “I can jump down from here” as the seven-year-old interacts playfully with photographer Josh Shinner.

James Middleton showed his support as he liked the post.

Earlier, Kate and William also dropped a special portrait of Prince Louis, seven, who could be seen smiling while sitting on a piece of wood.

In a shared post, the prince delighted the royal fans as he was seen missing his two front teeth.

Soon after the post was shared, the royal flooded the comment section to express a love for Prince Louis.

One fan wrote, "Turning into a handsome little man [love eye and love heart emojis] Happy happy birthday Prince Louis."

Another commented, "Love this! Thank you for sharing this special video of Prince Louis with us. We truly appreciate it!"

To note, Princess Kate and Prince William share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join mom Sarah Ferguson for special engagement after Easter

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join mom Sarah Ferguson for special engagement after Easter
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over major decision after finalizing divorce

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over major decision after finalizing divorce
Musk, Treasury Secretary Bessent get into fiery argument in White House

Musk, Treasury Secretary Bessent get into fiery argument in White House
Meghan Markle shares why 'With Love, Meghan' was not filmed at her home

Meghan Markle shares why 'With Love, Meghan' was not filmed at her home
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join mom Sarah Ferguson for special engagement after Easter
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join mom Sarah Ferguson for special engagement after Easter
Meghan Markle shares why 'With Love, Meghan' was not filmed at her home
Meghan Markle shares why 'With Love, Meghan' was not filmed at her home
Meghan Markle pays surprise tribute to Royal Family member at TIME100 Summit
Meghan Markle pays surprise tribute to Royal Family member at TIME100 Summit
Queen Mary to visit Vatican City for Pope Francis’ funeral mass
Queen Mary to visit Vatican City for Pope Francis’ funeral mass
King Charles, Queen Camilla to host special reception at Buckingham Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla to host special reception at Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make high profile appearance at TIME100 Summit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make high profile appearance at TIME100 Summit
Kensington Palace releases birthday boy Prince Louis' adorable video
Kensington Palace releases birthday boy Prince Louis' adorable video
King Felipe, Queen Letizia present special award after sombre outing
King Felipe, Queen Letizia present special award after sombre outing
Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking truth after reuniting with King Charles
Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking truth after reuniting with King Charles
Prince Harry's 'Spare' saves Prince Louis future in the Royal Family
Prince Harry's 'Spare' saves Prince Louis future in the Royal Family
Princess Kate, Prince William's special plans after Louis birthday REVEALED
Princess Kate, Prince William's special plans after Louis birthday REVEALED
Prince George, Princess Charlotte call Louis by THIS nick name
Prince George, Princess Charlotte call Louis by THIS nick name