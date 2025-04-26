Princess Anne suffers painful injury ahead of Royal Family reunion

The Princess Royal joined King Charles for Easter services at Windsor Castle despite painful injury

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 26, 2025
Princess Anne reportedly suffered a painful leg injury before attending a major royal event at Windsor Castle last week.

The Royal Princess was seen using an umbrella for walking during the recent Easter services that took place at Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 20.

As reported by Mail Online, the 74-year-old British Royal Family member was walking in pain as she is suffering from a leg injury.

The injury occurred after Anne met an incident at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire last year.

However, no details of the accident have been disclosed by King Charles’ younger sister yet.

Princess Anne attended Anzac Day commemorations in Turkey on behalf of King Charles 

This report came after Princess Anne attended commemorations of the 110th anniversary of Anzac Day in Turkey on behalf of the 76-year-old monarch.

On Thursday, April 24, the mom-of-two visited multiple Dawn services to support the victim warrior’s families who tragically died during World War I.

Being President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Anne visited the graves of the deceased soldiers.

King Charles drops exclusive glimpses of Princess Anne's royal engagement in Turkey 

The official Instagram account of The Royal Family also posted exclusive glimpses of Her Royal Highness from the Gallipoli Campaigns in Turkey.

"The Princess Royal has undertaken further commemorations in Gallipoli to mark the 110th Anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign. Her Royal Highness attended a Dawn Memorial Service at Anzac Cove and the Australian and New Zealand memorial services," the statement read.

As of now, King Charles has not revealed why he has not attended the Anzac Day commemorations in Turkey and the United Kingdom. 

