Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming

Tom Hardy's new action-packed thriller showed actor going up against world's most fearsome fighters in brutal hand-to-hand combat.
The Venom actor had joined Gareth Evans, the director of Gangs of London for Netflix's latest thriller Havoc.
Hardy took the role of Walker, a detective entangled in a deadly mistake, involving drug deal, in a fictional American town.
Jude Poyer on Tom Hardy's passion for action
While talking with Express, the stunt master, Jude Poyer, shared the actor's dedication to action, noting, "Tom is a very physical person, he's athletic, he studies martial arts and serious actor about the integrity of the character coming across in the action."
Poyer continued, "So it's great to work with someone who's invested in it, because sometimes you work with actors and really they don't care about the physical performance. They just go through the motions and collect a paycheque. That's not Tom Hardy."
About 'Havoc'
Released on Friday, April 25, the film introduces audience to ruthless villains played by some of the most skilled fighters.
Havoc, which has been filmed in Wales also includes, ex-MMA titan Michelle Waterson-Gomez, who portrays an assassin battling fiercely with Walker.
Aside from acting, Tom Hardy is known for actively practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu.