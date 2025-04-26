Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney clears air on his lifestyle in pre-trial session 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal representative, Marc Agnifilo, defended the rapper's bold lifestyle in a pre-trial session.
The disgraced rap icon's lawyer has cleared the air on their client's lifestyle during the pre-court hearing held on Friday, April 25.
According to The New York Post, Diddy's attorney claimed that the 55-year-old rap icon was merely living an independent lifestyle, claiming him to be a rapist is not justified.
"There’s a lifestyle, call it swingers or whatever you will, that he thought was appropriate because it was common," Marc argued in Manhattan federal court this week.
The lawyer additionally explained that Diddy's approach was to hire multiple partners who could assist him in his work instead of committing a crime.
"Many people think it’s appropriate because it’s common," Marc noted.
This development in the Bad Boy Records producer comes after a report suggested that the father-of-seven rejected a plea offer ahead of his upcoming lawsuit trial.
However, further details of the plea have not been disclosed in the court.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with explosive allegations in September 2024
For those unaware, the music mogul has been facing serious charges of sex racketeering, transportation to engage in prostitution, and sex trafficking as prosecutors.
The Last Night singer was at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City, where he was taken after his September 2024 arrest.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' forthcoming trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.