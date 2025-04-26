Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney clears air on his lifestyle in pre-trial session

The Bad Boy producer was arrested in September last year due to serious charges of trafficking and racketeering

Sean Diddy Combs attorney clears air on his lifestyle in pre-trial session
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney clears air on his lifestyle in pre-trial session 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal representative, Marc Agnifilo, defended the rapper's bold lifestyle in a pre-trial session.

The disgraced rap icon's lawyer has cleared the air on their client's lifestyle during the pre-court hearing held on Friday, April 25. 

According to The New York Post, Diddy's attorney claimed that the 55-year-old rap icon was merely living an independent lifestyle, claiming him to be a rapist is not justified. 

"There’s a lifestyle, call it swingers or whatever you will, that he thought was appropriate because it was common," Marc argued in Manhattan federal court this week. 

The lawyer additionally explained that Diddy's approach was to hire multiple partners who could assist him in his work instead of committing a crime. 

"Many people think it’s appropriate because it’s common," Marc noted.

This development in the Bad Boy Records producer comes after a report suggested that the father-of-seven rejected a plea offer ahead of his upcoming lawsuit trial.

However, further details of the plea have not been disclosed in the court. 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with explosive allegations in September 2024 

For those unaware, the music mogul has been facing serious charges of sex racketeering, transportation to engage in prostitution, and sex trafficking as prosecutors. 

The Last Night singer was at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City, where he was taken after his September 2024 arrest. 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' forthcoming trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.    

Varun Dhawan pens gratitude note after heartfelt birthday wishes

Varun Dhawan pens gratitude note after heartfelt birthday wishes

Queen Silvia of Sweden sparks health concerns after her latest appearance

Queen Silvia of Sweden sparks health concerns after her latest appearance
Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming

Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming
WhatsApp to expand set of emojis for messages and media: Report

WhatsApp to expand set of emojis for messages and media: Report
Kanye West blasted for ‘disrespecting’ Kim Kardashian with Paris Hilton remarks
Kanye West blasted for ‘disrespecting’ Kim Kardashian with Paris Hilton remarks
Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming
Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming
Taylor Swift reigns over UK Official Charts with new major milestone
Taylor Swift reigns over UK Official Charts with new major milestone
Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about her stage fear
Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about her stage fear
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease ‘intimate’ collab process in new clip: Watch
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease ‘intimate’ collab process in new clip: Watch
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' sweet exchange before Time100 speech REVEALED
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' sweet exchange before Time100 speech REVEALED
'Barbie' star Emma Mackey to reunite with Greta Gerwig for 'Narnia'
'Barbie' star Emma Mackey to reunite with Greta Gerwig for 'Narnia'
'The Voice Kids' star Karen Silva passes away at 17
'The Voice Kids' star Karen Silva passes away at 17
Kanye West drags Paris Hilton into ongoing online feud with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West drags Paris Hilton into ongoing online feud with Kim Kardashian
Joe Jonas makes delightful move amid ex Sophie Turner breakup rumours
Joe Jonas makes delightful move amid ex Sophie Turner breakup rumours
Ben Affleck recalls 'Field of Dreams' moment with Kevin Costner, Matt Damon
Ben Affleck recalls 'Field of Dreams' moment with Kevin Costner, Matt Damon
Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart
Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart