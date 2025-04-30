Royal

Prince William, Kate celebrate 14 years of marriage with PDA-filled photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently in the Isle of Mull for a special two-day trip

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
Prince William, Kate celebrate 14 years of marriage with PDA-filled photo
Prince William, Kate celebrate 14 years of marriage with PDA-filled photo

Kate Middleton and Prince William are marking 14 years of love, laughter and togetherness!

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their social media account on Tuesday, April 29, to mark their 14th wedding anniversary with an intimate photo from their current Scotland trip and personal message.

The romantic photo, taken from behind, shows the future king and Queen with their arms wrapped around each other's backs, gazing out at the stunning view of the Isle of Mull.

"Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome.” The wrote along the beautiful photo.

The sweet message of the couple was accompanied by a red heart emoji and their initials "W & C,” standing for William and Catherine.

The coupe’s this year’s wedding anniversary marked as extra special given the Princess of Wales cancer remission.

As per Daily Mail, Kate Middleton and Prince William previously visited the Isle of Mull as students at University of St Andrews, 20 years ago.

Now, the Royal couple marked their 14th wedding anniversary on the Isle of Mull, off Scotland's west coast, for a two-day visit meeting craftspeople, farmers and residents.

Throughout their first day of the trip, the Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted showing affection, including Kate playfully tapping her husband on the backside and resting her head on his shoulder.


Kate Middleton and Prince William wedding

Prince William exchanged the vows with his university sweetheart Kate Middleton, on Friday, 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

Their wedding ceremony was watched by around 17.6 million people from around the world.

Harvard University head forced to apologies amid students’ concerning claims

Harvard University head forced to apologies amid students’ concerning claims

Princess Kate, William enjoy peaceful forest stroll on day 2 of Scotland tour

Princess Kate, William enjoy peaceful forest stroll on day 2 of Scotland tour
Ellen Pompeo proudly poses at Hollywood Walk of Fame star with family

Ellen Pompeo proudly poses at Hollywood Walk of Fame star with family
Kim Kardashian reveals whopping cost Met Gala preparation

Kim Kardashian reveals whopping cost Met Gala preparation
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa reveals why Grand Duke Henri abdicate throne
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa reveals why Grand Duke Henri abdicate throne
Prince Andrew faces emotional plea by his late accuser Virgina's legal team
Prince Andrew faces emotional plea by his late accuser Virgina's legal team
Meghan Markle copies Kate Middleton's 14th anniversary look in new video
Meghan Markle copies Kate Middleton's 14th anniversary look in new video
Prince Harry to honor Diana's legacy through shared charity with Prince William
Prince Harry to honor Diana's legacy through shared charity with Prince William
Prince William set to remove Meghan Markle's big title upon becoming king
Prince William set to remove Meghan Markle's big title upon becoming king
Meghan Markle compares Prince Harry to famous game hero amid UK security battle
Meghan Markle compares Prince Harry to famous game hero amid UK security battle
Prince William, Princess Kate make announcement on 14th wedding anniversary
Prince William, Princess Kate make announcement on 14th wedding anniversary
King Frederik lands in Greenland ahead of Queen Mary’s new film release
King Frederik lands in Greenland ahead of Queen Mary’s new film release
Prince William, Princess Kate set couple goals on first day of Scotland trip
Prince William, Princess Kate set couple goals on first day of Scotland trip
King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold special meeting with key Royals next week
King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold special meeting with key Royals next week
Meghan Markle shares how Oprah Winfrey encouraged her for bold brand move
Meghan Markle shares how Oprah Winfrey encouraged her for bold brand move
Princess Kate, Prince William arrive in Scotland for two-day trip
Princess Kate, Prince William arrive in Scotland for two-day trip