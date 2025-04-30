Prince William, Kate celebrate 14 years of marriage with PDA-filled photo

Kate Middleton and Prince William are marking 14 years of love, laughter and togetherness!
The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their social media account on Tuesday, April 29, to mark their 14th wedding anniversary with an intimate photo from their current Scotland trip and personal message.
The romantic photo, taken from behind, shows the future king and Queen with their arms wrapped around each other's backs, gazing out at the stunning view of the Isle of Mull.
"Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome.” The wrote along the beautiful photo.
The sweet message of the couple was accompanied by a red heart emoji and their initials "W & C,” standing for William and Catherine.
The coupe’s this year’s wedding anniversary marked as extra special given the Princess of Wales cancer remission.
As per Daily Mail, Kate Middleton and Prince William previously visited the Isle of Mull as students at University of St Andrews, 20 years ago.
Now, the Royal couple marked their 14th wedding anniversary on the Isle of Mull, off Scotland's west coast, for a two-day visit meeting craftspeople, farmers and residents.
Throughout their first day of the trip, the Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted showing affection, including Kate playfully tapping her husband on the backside and resting her head on his shoulder.
Kate Middleton and Prince William wedding
Prince William exchanged the vows with his university sweetheart Kate Middleton, on Friday, 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London, England.
Their wedding ceremony was watched by around 17.6 million people from around the world.