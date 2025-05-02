Royal

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles shares concern over her aging

Tom Parker-Bowles is the eldest child of Queen Camilla as well as the godson and stepson of King Charles

  May 02, 2025
Queen Camilla’s Tom Parker-Bowles is sharing his emotional thoughts on his parents' aging!

In a recent interview with Gabby Logan on her podcast The Mid.Point, Tom Parker-Bowles opened up about how his parents, Her Majesty and her ex-husband Brigadier Andrew Parker-Bowles’ are getting “older.”

“My parents are getting older. Birth, death and taxes are the definites in life – it matters,” the food writer said.

Tom went on to praise his mother Camilla, who is now married the monarch of Britain, King Charles.

“If my mother asks for something, you try your best. She's been a great mother to us,” he gushed.

Tom, food writer and restaurant critic for The Mail on Sunday, further added, “We're there for them as well – as they get older, you appreciate what they've done.”

He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to spend time with his own children, Lola and Freddy, noting that he now cherishes moments with them more as they grow older.

“I appreciate going out now with my son and daughter, I love it when we go out to lunch dinner, and we appreciate it,” he added.

Tom Parker-Bowles, who is an award-winning British food writer, is the eldest child of Queen Camilla as well as the godson and stepson of King Charles.

Camilla welcomed Tom on December 18, 1974 with her ex-husband Brigadier Andrew Parker-Bowles’

Last Christmas, he stayed with the Royal Family at Sandringham, for the first time upon his mother's request.

