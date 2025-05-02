Entertainment

Jill Sobule 'I Kissed a Girl' singer dies in tragic house fire at 66

Jill Sobule was globally known as the first artist to release a song, 'I Kissed a Girl' on LGBTQ rights

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
Jill Sobule I Kissed a Girl singer dies in tragic house fire at 66
Jill Sobule 'I Kissed a Girl' singer dies in tragic house fire at 66 

Jill Sobule tragically passed away at the age of 66 after a deadly incidence at her residence. 

The Supermodel hitmaker's representative, John Porter, confirmed to Variety that the singer died in a deadly house fire in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

However, the manager did not reveal further details of her death.

He stated, "Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture, I was having so much fun working with her."

"I lost a client and a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others," the manager lamented.

Jill was globally known for her 1995 iconic song I Kissed a Girl, which is widely regarded as the first openly lesbian pop song to peak in the Billboard Top 20.

Jill Sobule announced herself as bisexual  

The Lucy at the Gym crooner announced herself as bisexual in 2002, at the time she also opened up to The New York Times about her struggles after transforming her gender.

Jill stated, "All anyone wanted to know was, what was I? It was a weird thing because there was a part of me that wanted to say I'm bisexual, but I just didn't want to get into that."

"There was a big debate about me, and people were saying, oh, she's such a closet case she won't come out and say she's a lesbian," she added.

Hollywood figures poured in tribute for deceased artist 

Shortly after Jill Sobule's death was announced and made public, several Hollywood figures, including Sarah Thyre, Margaret Cho, The Fixx, and others, began pouring in their somber tributes to the late artist. 

Victoria Beckham marks husband David's birthday with touching tribute

Victoria Beckham marks husband David's birthday with touching tribute

A$AP Rocky makes sweet confession about Rihanna

A$AP Rocky makes sweet confession about Rihanna
CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US

CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US
Princess Anne makes key move towards politics after Turkey visit

Princess Anne makes key move towards politics after Turkey visit

A$AP Rocky makes sweet confession about Rihanna
A$AP Rocky makes sweet confession about Rihanna
Ed Sheeran releases new song ‘Old Phone’ with emotional message
Ed Sheeran releases new song ‘Old Phone’ with emotional message
Kanye West, Bianca Censori initiate new legal battle amid divorce rumors
Kanye West, Bianca Censori initiate new legal battle amid divorce rumors
Tom Cruise treats Ana de Armas to thrilling helicopter ride on her 37th birthday
Tom Cruise treats Ana de Armas to thrilling helicopter ride on her 37th birthday
Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Album’ promises energetic tracks with star-studded lineup
Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Album’ promises energetic tracks with star-studded lineup
Russell Brand set to ‘defend’ himself at upcoming court hearing
Russell Brand set to ‘defend’ himself at upcoming court hearing
Beyoncé drops mesmerizing Cowboy Carter Tour visuals in new post: SEE
Beyoncé drops mesmerizing Cowboy Carter Tour visuals in new post: SEE
Ryan Reynolds gushes over Hugh Jackman’s Broadway play
Ryan Reynolds gushes over Hugh Jackman’s Broadway play
Kit Harington recalls ‘humiliating’ moment with Bella Ramsey on ‘GOT’ set
Kit Harington recalls ‘humiliating’ moment with Bella Ramsey on ‘GOT’ set
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian in explosive custody rant
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian in explosive custody rant
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster’s blossoming romance faces unexpected hurdles
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster’s blossoming romance faces unexpected hurdles
Spice Girls return: Fans go into frenzy amid 2026 world tour rumours
Spice Girls return: Fans go into frenzy amid 2026 world tour rumours