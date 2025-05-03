Prince Harry's 'bombshell' interview makes fellow veteran worried about him

Prince Harry's earth-shattering BBC interview has taken the world by storm.
A fellow veteran reacted to the Duke of Sussex's latest move, referring to the interview as self-destruction.
The comment came after Harry's emotional interview with the renowned outlet, which aired on May 2, following his major defeat in the UK security case.
Speaking to BBC's Nada Tawfik in California, the father-of-two reacted to the Court of Appeal's rejection of his challenge regarding his UK security arrangements.
In the interview, Harry talked about wanting reconciliation with the Royal Family as "there's no point in continuing to fight anymore."
He also expressed his concern for King Charles's health noting, "I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."
Appearing on Patrick Christys' live show, a GB News guest said, "It's sad because being an ex-military veteran myself, he's done so much good work."
The guest noted that the interview would overshadow all of his good word adding, "he's done that himself."
Continuing he the veteran said, "Now, there are so many things that probably going on in his head at the moment and doing what he’s done, he’s probably embarrassed himself."
"He's embarrassed that he threw his family under the bus for no reason."
Prince Harry's military career
Prince Harry served in the British Army for a decade, taking over the position of Captain and undertaking two tours of duty in Afghanistan.
His military career ended in 2015, however he remained connected with military-related initiatives, particularly through the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.
Prince Harry's UK security case
Prince Harry challenged the level of security he receives in the UK as his tax-payer protection was downgraded after he stepped down as a working Royal in 2020.
The Court of Appeal rejected Harry's plea for more security in the UK on May 2, 2025.