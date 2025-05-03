Royal

King Charles makes feeling clear on Prince Harry’s response to legal defeat

The British Monarch expressed his feelings after Harry’s bombshell BBC News interview

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025
King Charles makes feeling clear on Prince Harry’s response to legal defeat
King Charles makes feeling clear on Prince Harry’s response to legal defeat

King Charles is reportedly "frustrated and upset" by Prince Harry’s response and the recent court ruling rejecting his appeal for taxpayer-funded security in the UK.

As per The Sun, a source shared that the British Monarch expressed his disappointment after Harry’s bombshell BBC News interview on Friday.

“What has frustrated and upset him on a more personal level is the Duke’s failure to respect this principle,” the insider said.

A source went on to say, “And for his supporters to suggest that somehow his father doesn’t care about his family, or should step in.”

“He’s been particularly concerned that it has taken considerable resources and cost for the Government to defend their position,” the insider added.

Notably, Buckingham Palace shared the statement soon after Prince Harry made a shocking revelation in an interview, “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”

Prince Harry bombshell interview:

King Charles expressed his feeling after the Duke sat down with the BBC for a surprise interview, in which he claimed “some members” of the royal family will “never forgive” him for a number of alleged claims, including writing of his 2023 memoir, Spare.

“He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” Harry said, adding, “But it would be nice to reconcile.”

Harry also mentioned that if the royal family members “don’t want that,” then it’s “entirely up to them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in birthday after warm family reunion

Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in birthday after warm family reunion

John Cena, Randy Orton set for historic final showdown at WWE Backlash 2025

John Cena, Randy Orton set for historic final showdown at WWE Backlash 2025
Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’

Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’
Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit

Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit
Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’
Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’
Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit
Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit
Crown Princess Victoria picks up trash in Sweden during recent outing
Crown Princess Victoria picks up trash in Sweden during recent outing
Royal Family reeling from Prince Harry's cruel words on King Charles's health
Royal Family reeling from Prince Harry's cruel words on King Charles's health
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to miss major bonds growing up
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to miss major bonds growing up
Will Kate and William forgive Prince Harry? Duke makes huge prediction
Will Kate and William forgive Prince Harry? Duke makes huge prediction
Royals without 24/7 security demanded by Harry: Princess Anne, Sophie, more
Royals without 24/7 security demanded by Harry: Princess Anne, Sophie, more
Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markle's security in explosive revelation
Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markle's security in explosive revelation
Prince Harry's 'bombshell' interview makes fellow veteran worried about him
Prince Harry's 'bombshell' interview makes fellow veteran worried about him
Prince Harry delivers damning statement after his legal defeat
Prince Harry delivers damning statement after his legal defeat
Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry’s loss in UK security case
Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry’s loss in UK security case
Prince Harry refuses to bring Meghan Markle, kids to UK after legal defeat
Prince Harry refuses to bring Meghan Markle, kids to UK after legal defeat