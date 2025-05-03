King Charles makes feeling clear on Prince Harry’s response to legal defeat

King Charles is reportedly "frustrated and upset" by Prince Harry’s response and the recent court ruling rejecting his appeal for taxpayer-funded security in the UK.
As per The Sun, a source shared that the British Monarch expressed his disappointment after Harry’s bombshell BBC News interview on Friday.
“What has frustrated and upset him on a more personal level is the Duke’s failure to respect this principle,” the insider said.
A source went on to say, “And for his supporters to suggest that somehow his father doesn’t care about his family, or should step in.”
“He’s been particularly concerned that it has taken considerable resources and cost for the Government to defend their position,” the insider added.
Notably, Buckingham Palace shared the statement soon after Prince Harry made a shocking revelation in an interview, “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”
Prince Harry bombshell interview:
King Charles expressed his feeling after the Duke sat down with the BBC for a surprise interview, in which he claimed “some members” of the royal family will “never forgive” him for a number of alleged claims, including writing of his 2023 memoir, Spare.
“He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” Harry said, adding, “But it would be nice to reconcile.”
Harry also mentioned that if the royal family members “don’t want that,” then it’s “entirely up to them.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020.