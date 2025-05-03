Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to miss major bonds growing up

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would miss key bonds growing up, including one with their own cousins.
Following a major defeat in the UK security case, Harry's BBC interview aired on May 2, where he made multiple blockbuster confessions.
While discussing the case with Nada Tawfik, the father-of-two noted that he is has no plan to bring back his children and wife to the UK amid security concerns.
In the recent update the Court of Appeal rejected Harry's request to increase his security in the UK, which was previously down-graded after he and Meghan quit working as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the United States.
Prince Harry told the outlet, "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."
Along with that, Archie, 5 and Lilibet, 3 seemingly do no have any contact with their grandfather King Charles as Harry unveiled that he is not on speaking terms with his father due to the "security stuff."
Prince Harry's relationship with Prince and Princess of Wales
Elsewhere in the interview, Prince Harry also admitted that he would not be forgiven by some family members for writing his memoir titled Spare.
Since the release of the book in 2023, where he took a dig at several senior royals including brother Prince William and Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales have cut all ties with Harry.
Prince Harry had also expressed his wishes for reconciliation with the King amid his ongoing health battles.