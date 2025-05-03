Royals without 24/7 security demanded by Harry: Princess Anne, Sophie, more

Prince Harry lost his state-funded security case on Friday and it has brought attention to the different levels of protection granted to members of the British Royal Family.
While some royals receive full-time security funded by the taxpayer, others do not, including a few senior members.
Princess Anne
Just like the Duke of Sussex, Princess Anne do not have full-time security protection.
She is only guarded when attending public engagements or performing official duties, despite being nearly kidnapped in 1974.
In 2022, a former Metropolitan Police officer Dai Davies revealed that Princess Anne was once nearly kidnapped and during the incident, her protection officer was shot.
However, even without full-time security, King Charles sister, who is known as most hardworking royal family member, quietly fulfils her royal duties.
Prince Andrew
The Duke of York also stripped of his state-funded security when he stepped down from royal duties in 2019 following his scandals.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, also do not receive security as they are not working royals.
Although, they previously had police protection at an annual cost of £500,000 but this was removed by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2011 during a dispute over expenses.
Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Like Princess Anne, King Charles' younger brother, Prince Edward and Sophie also do not have full-time security protection and they only receive it while attending public engagements or performing official duties.
Zara Tindall
King Charles’ another nieces Zara Tindall also does not receive taxpayer-funded security protection.
Royals with full-time security funded by the taxpayer
King Charles and Queen Camilla have a privilege to a full-time security funded by the taxpayer.
Moreover, Prince William and Princess Kate, along with their three children, also benefit from around-the-clock protection.