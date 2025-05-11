Jennifer Aniston faces tough decision after police reveal home location

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly "furious" with Los Angeles police after they publicly revealed the address of her $21 million Bel-Air mansion.
As per Dailymail, the Friends star is extremely angry with police for revealing the address of her home after her gate was rammed by a car.
Her ire is now aimed at authorities for exposing her Bel-Air block in a publicly released crime report.
A source said, “Jen is furious with the LAPD for releasing where she lives. They gave her exact block address. Since the incident she has had fans coming to her gate, hoping to get a glimpse of her.”
The insider went on to explain, “She has hired extra private security but she is considering moving because she no longer feels safe.”
They added, “She expected more discretion from the police. This was her dream home but now everyone knows where she lives.”
Another source disclosed, “Jen is extremely shaken up. She was home when this happened and she believes the police may have exposed her to further risk.”
Jennifer Aniston home incident:
Notably, Aniston, 56, was at home last week when alleged stalker Jimmy Carwyle from Mississippi smashed his car through her gate and was held at gunpoint by a security guard until Los Angeles police arrived.
On Thursday, he appeared in the custody section of a Los Angeles courtroom, draped in a blanket, and was instructed to stay in custody for psychiatric testing.