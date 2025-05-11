OpenAI to offer weekly, lifetime ChatGPT subscription plans: Report

OpenAI is speculated to be working on introducing more duration-based subscription plans.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), AI tipster M1 (M1Astra) shared strings of code from the ChatGPT app and found mentions of weekly and lifetime subscriptions for the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.
These tiers are said to be part of the ChatGPT Plus plan, while the pricing details of the tiers are currently unclear.
OpenAI to provide ChatGPT's new subscription tiers
The code revealed details about possible subscription plans the company might be considering.
According to the tipster, the strings appear to represent the ChatGPT Plus subscription onboarding page.
This is the page users see when they tap on the “Get Plus” option on the mobile and desktop app.
Currently, this page allows users to purchase a monthly subscription for $20 a month, or opt for an annual plan.
A weekly plan is more realistic since it offers more flexibility to users who want access to the premium feature for a temporary period.
According to the claims, the “target audience” of the new subscription tier will include students and professionals just starting their careers, or hobbyists interested in trying out new features.
However, it is worth noting that OpenAI has yet to officially reveal the details of the upcoming subscription tiers.